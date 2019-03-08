Royston teen Lauren Winfield on lookout for sponsors to help with powerlifting world championship dream

Lauren Winfield is heading to the World Championships in Germany Archant

Teenager Lauren Winfield is looking for sponsors to help her in her quest for World Championship glory later this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 18-year-old, who is a former pupil of Meridian School in the town, has been training in powerlifting for three years, working on the three different types of lift - squat, bench and deadlift.

Winfield has a personal trainer, Dan Benson, and trains at Wilmotts Gym as well in her home gym.

After winning her first competition last September, Winfield qualified for the National finals in Edinburgh last month, where she came out on top in her weight and age category with personal bests in all three lifts.

A 125kg squat, 52.5kg bench lift and 137.5kg deadlift secured her the National and European total record of 315kg and she now holds the British, European and World record for squat.

Winfield is now hoping to take another step when she competes in the WDFPF World Championships in Germany.