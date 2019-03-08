Advanced search

Royston teen Lauren Winfield on lookout for sponsors to help with powerlifting world championship dream

PUBLISHED: 11:57 03 September 2019

Lauren Winfield is heading to the World Championships in Germany

Lauren Winfield is heading to the World Championships in Germany

Archant

Teenager Lauren Winfield is looking for sponsors to help her in her quest for World Championship glory later this year.

The 18-year-old, who is a former pupil of Meridian School in the town, has been training in powerlifting for three years, working on the three different types of lift - squat, bench and deadlift.

Winfield has a personal trainer, Dan Benson, and trains at Wilmotts Gym as well in her home gym.

After winning her first competition last September, Winfield qualified for the National finals in Edinburgh last month, where she came out on top in her weight and age category with personal bests in all three lifts.

A 125kg squat, 52.5kg bench lift and 137.5kg deadlift secured her the National and European total record of 315kg and she now holds the British, European and World record for squat.

Winfield is now hoping to take another step when she competes in the WDFPF World Championships in Germany.

Most Read

Planning permission granted for up to 325 new Royston homes

Permission for new Royston homes has been granted. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fowlmere firm on target for £20m turnover in 30th anniversary year

Ion Science managing director Duncan Johns . Picture: Ion Science

Staff and volunteers brighten up Royston station with floral displays

Govia Thameslink Railway's Alex Hambleton (right) and volunteer Joan Meakin (left) paint one of the planters at Royston station. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway

New names added to Herts Police’s Most Wanted list

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted?

Ex-Colney Heath star signs for Coventry City after switching from Royston Town

Joe Newton controls the ball in the match between Arlesey Town and Colney Heath in October 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Planning permission granted for up to 325 new Royston homes

Permission for new Royston homes has been granted. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fowlmere firm on target for £20m turnover in 30th anniversary year

Ion Science managing director Duncan Johns . Picture: Ion Science

Staff and volunteers brighten up Royston station with floral displays

Govia Thameslink Railway's Alex Hambleton (right) and volunteer Joan Meakin (left) paint one of the planters at Royston station. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway

New names added to Herts Police’s Most Wanted list

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted?

Ex-Colney Heath star signs for Coventry City after switching from Royston Town

Joe Newton controls the ball in the match between Arlesey Town and Colney Heath in October 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Royston Crow

New principal appointed at Bassingbourn Village College

Vickey Poulter is the new principal of Bassingbourn Village College. Picture: BVC

Royston teen Lauren Winfield on lookout for sponsors to help with powerlifting world championship dream

Lauren Winfield is heading to the World Championships in Germany

New names added to Herts Police’s Most Wanted list

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted?

Operation Christmas Child to be discussed at Melbourn meeting

Operation Christmas Child sees members of the community fill shoeboxes with items for children around the world who have very litte. Picture: Ted Blackbrow

Call for community action to help end hygiene poverty in Herts

Staff and children of Crabtree School with their donations.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists