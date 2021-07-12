Welwyn Garden City legend Joe Croft shines in pre-season friendly with Royston Town
- Credit: NEIL METCALFE
Joe Croft reminded Welwyn Garden City fans of his ability after a surprise inclusion in Nick Ironton's squad for a pre-season friendly with Royston Town.
The Cat as he is affectionately known by Citizens fans, has returned to the club in a coaching capacity but was pressed into action in the 1-1 draw at Herns Lane.
And he impressed with a string of fine saves.
Manager Ironton said: "He’s an absolutely top lad and when I heard he had left London Tigers I rang him straight away.
"We’ve gave him an opportunity to help coach the U23s and first-team squad but sometimes you need a number two goalkeeper.
"Charlie Crowley is my number one and we have Bully [Aaron Bull] in the U23s but Joe came in and did magnificent.
"It’s his first game in two years and as a back-up I couldn’t ask for anything better."
Most Read
- 1 Meldreth firm fined hundreds of thousands for risking staff safety
- 2 Red Arrows to fly over Hertfordshire following Wembley flypast for Euro 2020 final
- 3 Psychic medium Mark Gilbert 'deserving recipient' of community grant from Royston's Accountancy Practice
- 4 Red Arrows fly in to headline IWM Duxford Summer Air Show
- 5 ‘Distressed cries’ of beagles fuel animal research unit protest
- 6 Determined supporters vow to Race for Life as Cancer Research UK events return to Hertfordshire
- 7 Five of the best afternoon teas in Hertfordshire
- 8 'It's one of the best gigs to do' - Troublemaker star Olly Murs looks ahead to his Newmarket Nights concert
- 9 When it's best to see Delta Aquariids meteor shower
- 10 Herts County Council faces £22m black hole in budget after COVID-19
Youngster Harrison Cage had put Welwyn ahead from the penalty spot before Jonny Edwards equalised for the Crows in what was an entertaining encounter.
Ironton said: "I’m grateful for Steve [Castle] for bringing his side over and it was good exercise for both of us.
"I had a lot of new players to look at and give minutes to and there was some good football played."