Trophies and medals galore for Royston Archery Club

Royston Archery Club's medal-winning members at the county Western Shoot. Archant

It was a hugely successful trip to the Hertfordshire County Western shoot in Bishop's Stortford for Royston Archery Club as they returned laden with medals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In total 10 from the club competed with nine winning medals and two claiming trophies.

The competition was a Western round shot over eight dozen arrows with half being shot at 60 yards and the other half at 50 yards.

Each archer competed against others within their own classification from first to third class.

Coomaren Ventratasawny, Phil Chambers, Martin Arber and Phillipa Martin all won gold medals in their different categories while silver medals went to Deborah Martin and Alice Clark.

Bronze medals were claimed by Jamie Cattrell, Mick Sparks and Tammy Lai.

The club also won two of the overall match trophies, Ventratasawny and Chambers with a new club record score.