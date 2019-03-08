Advanced search

Trophies and medals galore for Royston Archery Club

PUBLISHED: 16:34 09 September 2019

Royston Archery Club’s medal-winning members at the county Western Shoot.

Royston Archery Club's medal-winning members at the county Western Shoot.

Archant

It was a hugely successful trip to the Hertfordshire County Western shoot in Bishop's Stortford for Royston Archery Club as they returned laden with medals.

In total 10 from the club competed with nine winning medals and two claiming trophies.

The competition was a Western round shot over eight dozen arrows with half being shot at 60 yards and the other half at 50 yards.

Each archer competed against others within their own classification from first to third class.

Coomaren Ventratasawny, Phil Chambers, Martin Arber and Phillipa Martin all won gold medals in their different categories while silver medals went to Deborah Martin and Alice Clark.

Bronze medals were claimed by Jamie Cattrell, Mick Sparks and Tammy Lai.

The club also won two of the overall match trophies, Ventratasawny and Chambers with a new club record score.

Most Read

Royston daughter to throw festival honouring mum after sepsis death

Beccy Ranoble and mum Paula Noble. Picture: Beccy Ranoble

A1(M) shut near Letchworth Gate for more than two hours due to concern for welfare incident

The A1(M) was shut between Junction 9 for Letchworth Gate and Junction 10 for Baldock Services due to a concern for welfare incident. Picture: @RoadpoliceBCH via Twitter

A much-needed break from the M25 and A1(M)?

The new improved Wash Lane Common. Picture: HBC.

Hundreds of bike crashes in Herts over two-year period

There were five fatalities involving bicycles or motorbikes in Hertfordshire between 2017 and 2018. Picture: Pixabay.

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Public Notice

Most Read

Royston daughter to throw festival honouring mum after sepsis death

Beccy Ranoble and mum Paula Noble. Picture: Beccy Ranoble

A1(M) shut near Letchworth Gate for more than two hours due to concern for welfare incident

The A1(M) was shut between Junction 9 for Letchworth Gate and Junction 10 for Baldock Services due to a concern for welfare incident. Picture: @RoadpoliceBCH via Twitter

A much-needed break from the M25 and A1(M)?

The new improved Wash Lane Common. Picture: HBC.

Hundreds of bike crashes in Herts over two-year period

There were five fatalities involving bicycles or motorbikes in Hertfordshire between 2017 and 2018. Picture: Pixabay.

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Public Notice

Latest from the Royston Crow

Trophies and medals galore for Royston Archery Club

Royston Archery Club’s medal-winning members at the county Western Shoot.

Steve Castle wanting even more from Royston Town in spite of seven-star FA Cup showing

Royston Town manager Steve Castle felt his side should have done better despite a seven-goal showing in the FA Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO

Royston daughter to throw festival honouring mum after sepsis death

Beccy Ranoble and mum Paula Noble. Picture: Beccy Ranoble

Hundreds of bike crashes in Herts over two-year period

There were five fatalities involving bicycles or motorbikes in Hertfordshire between 2017 and 2018. Picture: Pixabay.

A1(M) shut near Letchworth Gate for more than two hours due to concern for welfare incident

The A1(M) was shut between Junction 9 for Letchworth Gate and Junction 10 for Baldock Services due to a concern for welfare incident. Picture: @RoadpoliceBCH via Twitter
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists