Royston Cricket Club gearing up for a very busy season

Published: 1:28 PM April 20, 2021

Royston Cricket Club have a busy summer planned for a lot more than just the first-team. - Credit: ROYSTON CC

Anticipation is building at the historic Royston Cricket Club as the start of their 231st season approaches.

The Therfield-based club will run three senior sides on a Saturday as well as supporting the Therfield Sunday team.

But aside from that the club have also been delighted to see so many juniors rejoin after COVID-19 meant an almost non-existent junior season last year.

Royston will be running junior teams for boys and girls between the U9 and U15 age groups with training on a Sunday mornings for U11 or Tuesday evenings for U13 to U15.

Adult training is also on Tuesday evenings, from 7pm.

There is also an open morning taking place on Sunday between 10am and noon for anyone wanting to try the game out.

The club are also again running the All-Stars programme, an initiative spearheaded by the England and Wales Cricket Board, which gives a great first experience in cricket to children aged five to eight.

It is a structured junior cricket programme that combines skills development in catching, bowling and batting with learning to play a team game.

The eight-week programme starts in May and is held on Sunday mornings.

Furthermore, and new for 2021, the club will also be running the ECB Dynamos programme, for eight to 11-year olds, also on Sunday mornings.

A spokesman said: "So far we have had a fantastic uptake on both the All Stars and Dynamos sessions with both having only a few spaces left

"If you have not yet booked and would like to take part in either of these, please book quickly via the link on the club website or directly at www.ecb.co.uk.

"We are always in need of more volunteers too to support match days and help with running the club.

"We are also aiming to expand participation by girls and women at the club and would particularly welcome female volunteers and players."

For more information contact club chairman David May on 07801 235814 or visit the club’s website www.royston.play-cricket.com or social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Alternatively, new players of all ages and abilities are welcome to attend midweek training.