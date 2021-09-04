Steve Castle issues apology to fans after Royston Town crash out of FA Cup to Mildenhall Town

Published: 10:01 PM September 4, 2021

Steve Castle issued an immediate apology after Royston Town lost to Mildenhall Town in the FA Cup. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Royston Town manager Steve Castle issued "a heartfelt apology" after seeing his side become the victims of an FA Cup upset.

The Southern League Premier Division Crows lost 2-1 at home to Mildenhall Town, who play their football two divisions below them in the Eastern Counties League.

It should have been a straight-forward success, especially after Isaac Galliford put them ahead on 13 minutes.

But goals from Dan Brown and the winner from Darren Coakley on 79 minutes, as well as a Harry Draper penalty two minutes from time that was saved, left the majority of the 335-strong crowd in a state of shock and annoyed.

Speaking on the club's website Castle said: "For anyone who was at Garden Walk, I need to make a heartfelt apology.

"Quite simply we let you all down. We have no excuses to offer you and as the manager of the football club, I take full responsibility for the result.

"We started the game okay and when we went 1-0 up, we looked like we would progress into a convincing outcome.

"But for whatever reason, we stopped playing. We didn’t really trouble their goalkeeper and when they equalised with a good free-kick, we did feel that getting to half-time was important.

"I do feel that this season has been a struggle. We haven’t played consistently well for 90 mins other than in the first league game against Tamworth. Other than that result we have played in fits and starts and never with a real flow that we all enjoy.

"Obviously, as I write this straight after the game, emotions are still running high. Here at Royston in recent years, we’ve had many more highs than lows and it’s what makes football.

"And yes as disappointed as we all are, I do know that we will bounce back and prove what a good group we are.

"I’ve got to be honest at the moment that sounds a little empty and as I’m saying it I’m probably trying to convince myself as much as anything else. But, we all need to dust ourselves down and go again.

"Once again to the board, the chairman and all of the supporters, we are sorry.

"We will get it right but today we let every one of you down."