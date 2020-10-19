Steeple Morden Bowls Club more than happy with their season despite coronavirus restrictions

Steeple Morden Bowls Club have held their finals day in spite of the restrictions put on them by the coronavirus. Archant

Steeple Morden Bowls Club have made the most of a difficult period by holding a number of inter-club competitions.

A usual season would have seen friendly matches with other clubs throughout the summer but with that option of the table in the wake of the pandemic, they found their own club competitions the perfect solution to getting members on the green in the fresh air and enjoying socially-distanced chats.

A spokeswoman for the club, situated behind the Village Hill, said: “While nothing is normal this year, as a club we think we’ve done pretty well. We’ve managed to carry on through COVID-19 keeping to all the safety guidance set out by Bowls England.

“We put on some competitions which were very successful with many taking part.

“We are a small friendly club offering outdoor bowls with a clubhouse and good facilities.

“When our new season starts why not give us a call and come along for a try. We offer six lessons free of charge by our club coach.

“All will be welcome and we have sets of bowls to fit all ages.”

For any queries call David Holt, the club’s secretary, on 01763 852636.