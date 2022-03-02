News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Heydon Grange celebrate triumphs on and off the golf course while new angling record set at Nash Lakes

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:03 AM March 2, 2022
The two captains at Heydon Grange Golf Club, Gavin Thompson and Deborah Bryan.

Heydon Grange Golf Club took a moment to step back from the course and recognise the efforts of players and members over what has been a difficult but rewarding year.

The annual trophy night, back after a hiatus during the pandemic, saw the captains of the Fowlmere Road-based club, Gavin Thompson and Deborah Bryan, presented trophies to all the worthy winners.

The two main recipients though were Malcolm Knobel-Forbes and Carol Miller who were crowned club champions for 2021.

Away from competition and tournaments, the club has been involved in many fundraising events and in total raised £5,421 for its three nominated charities - The Mind Ed Trust, McMillan Cancer Support and Support 4 Sunflowers.

Adam Cray with his record-breaking Mirror Carp at Nash Lakes.

Slightly further north, an angling record was being broken at Nash Lakes, situated just off the A10 towards Melbourn and Meldreth.

Adam Cray was already having a good session after landing a 27lb9oz Mirror Carp when he caught a second weighing in at a whopping 37lb2, a new best for Wood Lake at the complex.

