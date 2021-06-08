A family affair as mums and daughters prepare to clash for bowls honours

Published: 4:38 PM June 8, 2021

A pair of mums and their daughters are all set for a unique family battle at Royston Bowls Club. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Most sports clubs have some sort of inter-family competition at the end of a season - not many though have one to decide who will represent them in a national competition.

Royston Bowls Club will though when Caroline Cooper and Fiona Tremlett take on their respective daughters, Devon and Rachel, in the Hertfordshire County Pairs.

The winners will go forward to the National Finals at Royal Leamington Spa on August 23, flying the flag for both club and county.

Nineteen-year-old Devon and 22-year-old Rachel both started playing bowls at the age of 11, going on to represent England at junior and senior level, both indoor and out.

They have racked up numerous titles in that time in district, county and national competitions.

At first mums Caroline and Fiona were happy enough to be chauffeurs, running them round the country to watch and support, but over time they decided to get involved, joining the Baldock Road-based club and pairing up in the county events.

All that has led to this very unique moment.

A spokeswoman for Royston Bowls Club said: "We are extremely proud of all four ladies' achievements. We wish both pairs well and look forward to seeing one of them at the national finals.

"This just shows that lawn bowls is a game that can be enjoyed by families and people of all ages so contact your local club, go down and have a try.

"You may be surprised by the friendliness and social side to the game."

Heydon Grange Golf Club's lady captain, Deb Bryan, presents the June Trophy to the winner, Mandy Handscombe. - Credit: HEYDON GRANGE GC

Heydon Grange Golf Club's ladies held their first competition of the season.

The June Trophy is a stableford competition played over Essex and Cambs courses, with this edition played appropriately on a beautiful sunny day.

The winner with 40 points was Mandy Handscombe while Wendy Osborne was the runner-up with 35 and Linda Williams third on 31.

Handscombe was also nearest the pin with Williams winning the longest drive.

Bassingbourn Cricket Club meanwhile enjoyed a two-wicket win over Aspenden, Standon & Puckeridge in their latest Cambs Junior League Division Two South match.

Juan de Beer claimed two wickets while James Robinson hit 63 as Bass got home with three overs to spare.