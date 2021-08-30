Much more like it from Royston Town as rollercoaster starts going back up with Hitchin win

Published: 6:03 PM August 30, 2021 Updated: 6:30 PM August 30, 2021

Matt Bateman got his first goal since returning to Royston Town in the win over Hitchin Town. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Royston Town's "rollercoaster of a season" may be continuing but manager Steve Castle was delighted to see his side record a second win of the year - away to Hitchin Town.

The 2-0 success came courtesy of goals from Isaac Galliford and Matt Bateman and follows their first victory on the opening day of the season against Tamworth.

In between though there had been some iffy performances, Saturday's 3-2 loss at home to Rushall Olympic being one of them, but the show at Top Field was much more like it.

Castle said: "We’ve had a real rollercoaster of a season. We started so well against Tamworth, one of the title favourites, and we really thought we’d push on.

"But then we’ve not turned up in three games.

"We had a bit of a revival in the second half on Saturday but we didn’t deserve anything.

"Hitchin were always going to be awkward and they showed a lot of endeavour but we just pipped them to the result.

"Confidence is massive and the team I put out today wasn’t going to be the team that started two weeks ago.

That’s because we have been a bit sensitive and we haven’t done the important things in front of goal and we’ve lost games.

"It was important to score first and it was important for Isaac.

"It got us in front and the second goal was good too.

"If I’m going to be a little bit critical, I think it should have been more but 2-0, away from home, we’ll take it."

The hope is that the performance and the result shoots them on to better things but the Royston boss is just compartmentalising the displays, with his focus switching to the next set of five fixtures.

He said: "Two or three have started like a house on fire so we’re already playing catch-up, even though we’ve only played five games.

"There’s still loads of football to be played though and it is exciting.

"For us, we look at our games in blocks of five and seven points is not where we want to be.

"We’ve got a few lads who are being blooded in, we're using a lot of youngsters at the moment and we’ve still got the likes of Ron Henry missing.

"We’ve had a few blips but while that has been disappointing, we’ll just move on to the next five games."

