Shoot-out joy as Royston Town reach final of Southern League Challenge Cup

Brandon Adams scored a hat-trick as Royston Town reached the final of the Southern League Challenge Cup. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Royston Town are just one game away from silverware after a tense penalty shoot-out win over Rushall Olympic in the Southern League Cup semi-final.

The Crows had raced into a 2-0 lead with Brandon Adams striking twice inside the opening 17 minutes.

But the Walsall-based visitors to Garden Walk were not prepared to roll over and let Steve Castle's men ease into the final and after the interval they roared back to life.

Mitchell Clarke pulled one back on 58 minutes and Tyler Lyttle levelled seven minutes later.

The tie was then completely turned on its head Daniel Glover gave the visitors the lead with 12 minutes to go.

But Adams still had one more goal in him and he slotted an 82nd-minute penalty to send the game into a shoot-out

He, Matt Bateman and Dan Newman all scored and with Dimitrios Kyriatzis making three saves, it was the Crows who advance.

They will now play Taunton Town in the final after the Somerset side won 2-1 away to Swindon Supermarine.