Stirring fightback earns Royston all three points after another slow start

Steve Castle was left slightly bemused but certainly delighted as Royston Town fought from behind to win away at Redditch United.

The Crows trailed 2-0 shortly after half-time but as they did against Needham Market just last month, they fought their way back to lead 3-2.

The difference then was Needham salvaged a 3-3 draw but the 10-men of Redditch were unable to do so, handing Royston all three points and dismissing the frustrations of Saturday's 2-1 loss to AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Castle said: "The chairman has mentioned about us not playing for 90 minutes and we haven’t done that for him [here].

"We didn’t get going for whatever reason until we got to 2-1.

"Then the relief came back in droves.

"Saturday to Monday is a trying task for the lads and I had to make a couple of changes which didn’t particularly work straight away.

"It was just to try and freshen legs because we’re not used to it.

"But this is a results business and we’ve got ourselves a decent result."

Adam Murray headed Royston back into the contest on 54 minutes and Redditch were a man short a minute later, Lewis Hudson shown a straight red card.

Brandon Adams scored from the spot to level it up and with five minutes to go Isaac Galliford grabbed the winner.

Castle said: "It can sometimes be a bit awkward playing against 10 men but we got ourselves in front and over the 90 minutes, we deserved it.

"It was a very quick game and there wasn’t a great deal of quality in it.

"Their pressing and tempo was better than ours in the first half but with the sending off we shaded the second half.

"[Playing against 10] was an opportunity for us to be patient and not shovel it forward."

And he wants them to take the momentum forward when they host Hitchin Town on Monday in a derby, kick-off at Garden Walk at 1pm.

He said: "We’ve beaten Hitchin this season but this will not be easy. They are fighting for their lives and I know Mark Burke will think he can get a result.

"We’ve got to make sure we have everything we can to throw at them and try and play a little bit more than them.

"It should be a decent game and hopefully there is a decent crowd."