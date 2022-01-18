Frustrations and disappointment continue for Royston Town after late defeat

Brandon Adams scored the Royston Town goal in their defeat at home to Leiston. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Manager Steve Castle was left "very disappointed to say the least" after watching Royston Town surrender two late goals and lose at home to Leiston.

Brandon Adams had put them in front in the Southern League Premier Division Central match at Garden Walk but a goal from Adam Mills levelled things up with 13 minutes to go before Finlay Barnes won it for the Suffolk side nine minutes later.

It continues a run of hugely frustrating inconsistent results which has seen four defeats in the last six league games.

Speaking on the Crows' website, Castle said: "For me, the first half was pretty even but you could definitely see the qualities Leiston have.

"That said, they did also leave themselves exposed at the back and Brandon had two great chances. He slotted one away nicely and the other was a great save so we also had some positivity to take out of the first 45 minutes.

"I wanted us to push on in the second half but like so many times this season, it didn’t quite happen.

"I do appreciate the disruption when players have to come off but that’s part and parcel of the game.

"As I’ve said on several occasions this season our general level of performance has to stay higher for longer in matches. Too often our performance levels drop, both individually and collectively.

"Trying to put a positive slant on things it was a great result [last Tuesday] from the boys, winning 2-0 at Walton Casuals in the Southern League Cup. It’s not easy going midweek into the middle of London and getting a result so well done to the boys for that.

"But back to Saturday and as I said earlier, we have to keep going.

"This season for different reasons has been inconsistent, to say the least. I feel it has been tough for all of us.

"My biggest disappointment thus far is our home form. Over the last few years, we have expected our home form to be good and it has been.

"To get a decent crowd, as we did on Saturday, and then to not deliver the required result is hard to take."