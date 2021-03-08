Royston Town offer to carry season tickets over into the new year

Published: 4:46 PM March 8, 2021

Royston Town have season tickets for this year can be carried over until next season as well. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Royston Town have said that this year's season tickets will be valid for the next campaign too.

The Crows saw their Southern League Premier Division Central season curtailed with just eight matches in total played and both the chairman and the board have moved quickly to appease supporters.

A statement on the club website said: "Although we managed to host four home league fixtures before the season was curtailed, we have decided to offer full season tickets for next season to existing ticket holders at no extra cost.

"This offer also applies to those keyworkers who were awarded a free season ticket as part of our successful ‘Keep the Crows Flying’ crowdfunding campaign.

"We have also been very touched to hear from a number of season ticket holders who have volunteered to make personal donations to the club to help offset the loss of season-ticket revenue for the 2021-22 season.

"We are very grateful for these very kind and generous demonstrations of support."

Anyone not wishing to carry their ticket over until next year and to take a refund should email marketing@roystontownfc.co.uk