Community programme a hit as Crows look to expand reach

Lewis Endacott in action for Royston Town back in 2014. Picture: KEVIN LINES Archant

The first year of Royston Town Football Club's community programme has been hailed as a superb success.

Lewis Endacott in action for Welwyn Garden City in 2016. Picture: KARYN HADDON Lewis Endacott in action for Welwyn Garden City in 2016. Picture: KARYN HADDON

It began in May 2018 with the money raised from add-on clauses following former Crows keeper Will Norris's transfer from Cambridge United to Wolves.

The school sports programme is delivered in and out of lessons and across a variety of sports including athletics, cricket, rounders, tag rugby, gymnastics and dance, as well as football.

The aim is simple - to engage with the Royston community using the power of sport and help children realise their potential.

And it is an aim that has more than been achieved according to head of community Lewis Endacott.

He said: "We work with the schools to provide a variety of services from playground management, hosting lunchtime activities as well as providing after schools clubs.

"One of our local schools wanted help with their netball team and we were able to provide a qualified netball coach from our team of coaches and they saw some great results."

One of those successes has been on the football pitch with the female development centre.

Endacott said: "We're approaching the end of our first season and the girls have been absolutely fantastic over the duration of the season.

"We've played fixtures against other development centres from Stevenage, Watford and Cambridge and in those fixtures the girls performed fantastically.

"We're looking at continuing to improve for next season and we've had some fantastic interest from Royston and beyond."

Endacott is a familiar figure around Garden Walk having been involved with the club for the last 12 years, either as a player or manager of the ladies' side.

And he says the welcoming and supportive environment at the club can help the programme grow even bigger.

He said: "We're looking to continue our current programmes while growing still further the number of schools and children we are engaging with. We're also looking to branch out further into Royston and surrounding areas.

"We've recently taken on another full-time coach and so we are well placed for our planned growth.

"Not many clubs would do that and it really demonstrates just how ambitious and committed we are to making a difference to the area.

"It would be fantastic if we could find a business that shares our community beliefs and inclusive ethos to really help us push on to the next level."