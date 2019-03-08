Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Community programme a hit as Crows look to expand reach

PUBLISHED: 09:42 11 June 2019

Lewis Endacott in action for Royston Town back in 2014. Picture: KEVIN LINES

Lewis Endacott in action for Royston Town back in 2014. Picture: KEVIN LINES

Archant

The first year of Royston Town Football Club's community programme has been hailed as a superb success.

Lewis Endacott in action for Welwyn Garden City in 2016. Picture: KARYN HADDONLewis Endacott in action for Welwyn Garden City in 2016. Picture: KARYN HADDON

It began in May 2018 with the money raised from add-on clauses following former Crows keeper Will Norris's transfer from Cambridge United to Wolves.

The school sports programme is delivered in and out of lessons and across a variety of sports including athletics, cricket, rounders, tag rugby, gymnastics and dance, as well as football.

The aim is simple - to engage with the Royston community using the power of sport and help children realise their potential.

And it is an aim that has more than been achieved according to head of community Lewis Endacott.

He said: "We work with the schools to provide a variety of services from playground management, hosting lunchtime activities as well as providing after schools clubs.

"One of our local schools wanted help with their netball team and we were able to provide a qualified netball coach from our team of coaches and they saw some great results."

One of those successes has been on the football pitch with the female development centre.

Endacott said: "We're approaching the end of our first season and the girls have been absolutely fantastic over the duration of the season.

"We've played fixtures against other development centres from Stevenage, Watford and Cambridge and in those fixtures the girls performed fantastically.

"We're looking at continuing to improve for next season and we've had some fantastic interest from Royston and beyond."

Endacott is a familiar figure around Garden Walk having been involved with the club for the last 12 years, either as a player or manager of the ladies' side.

And he says the welcoming and supportive environment at the club can help the programme grow even bigger.

He said: "We're looking to continue our current programmes while growing still further the number of schools and children we are engaging with. We're also looking to branch out further into Royston and surrounding areas.

"We've recently taken on another full-time coach and so we are well placed for our planned growth.

"Not many clubs would do that and it really demonstrates just how ambitious and committed we are to making a difference to the area.

"It would be fantastic if we could find a business that shares our community beliefs and inclusive ethos to really help us push on to the next level."

Most Read

Attempted robbery in Royston alleyway sparks police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Royston on Saturday.

Pop star Sam Smith reopens Great Chishill Windmill

Sam Smith on steps of Great Chishill Windmill after cutting the ribbon ceremony. Picture: Neil Heywood

Royston self-proclaimed gangster jailed for armed Meldreth Post Office robberies

Troy Aldous has been jailed for six years and nine months after pleading guilty to two robberies and three firearms offences in Meldreth. Picture: Herts police

Met Office issues amber weather warning for rain in Herts

The Met Office have issued yellow and amber weather warnings for rain in Hertfordshire today. Picture: Met Office

Train disruption between Letchworth and Royston due to signalling fault

Signalling fault between Letchworth and Royston is causing train delays. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Attempted robbery in Royston alleyway sparks police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Royston on Saturday.

Pop star Sam Smith reopens Great Chishill Windmill

Sam Smith on steps of Great Chishill Windmill after cutting the ribbon ceremony. Picture: Neil Heywood

Royston self-proclaimed gangster jailed for armed Meldreth Post Office robberies

Troy Aldous has been jailed for six years and nine months after pleading guilty to two robberies and three firearms offences in Meldreth. Picture: Herts police

Met Office issues amber weather warning for rain in Herts

The Met Office have issued yellow and amber weather warnings for rain in Hertfordshire today. Picture: Met Office

Train disruption between Letchworth and Royston due to signalling fault

Signalling fault between Letchworth and Royston is causing train delays. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Royston Crow

Community programme a hit as Crows look to expand reach

Lewis Endacott in action for Royston Town back in 2014. Picture: KEVIN LINES

Train disruption between Letchworth and Royston due to signalling fault

Signalling fault between Letchworth and Royston is causing train delays. Picture: Google Street View

Herts safety manager honoured by Queen for keeping colleagues safe

Veronica Adlam said she was

Pop star Sam Smith reopens Great Chishill Windmill

Sam Smith on steps of Great Chishill Windmill after cutting the ribbon ceremony. Picture: Neil Heywood

REVIEW: Only hardcore Pokémon fans will be able to follow Detective Pikachu - for the rest it’s colourful chaos

Detective Pikachu
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists