Advanced search

Castle’s dilemma at choice of player of the year following positive season

PUBLISHED: 09:53 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 07 May 2020

Royston Town manager Steve Castle on the touchline. Picture: DANNY LOO

Royston Town manager Steve Castle on the touchline. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Despite the disappointment of the season ending early and the what if thoughts, Royston Town manager Steve Castle says any memories of the season that never was should be positive.

Speaking in his end of season blog on the Crows’ website, the boss was very much for keeping things upbeat.

Royston were second in the Southern League Premier Division Central when the season was first suspended and then voided and had also reached the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy.

He said: “I really do feel that we were on a roll and at the very worst we would have stayed in the play-off positions.

“But all assumptions aside I really want to keep everything upbeat because that’s what the season was mostly about so why change now.

“I don’t know if we will or won’t be able to hold an end of season player of the year evening but I suppose in some ways not having a presentation evening saves me from my biggest dilemma – who to pick.

“For me, all of the lads contributed to a fantastic season and to pick one out would have been very unfair. In every position, they excelled.

“Both goalkeepers, Joe Welch and Harry Smart, kept the goals against down to 28 which is brilliant and they both contributed in the cup runs, notably Harry against Chester and Joe against Ebbsfleet.

“At right back it was generally Gus Scott-Morris and Ed Asafu-Adjaye occupied this role, although we did start the season with a five at the back so the role was slightly different. They also both went into midfield and performed equally efficiently.

“Left-back was slightly tricky. We took on Luke Warner-Eley who was looking to come back and prove a point and we got offered James Brighton who had been a target of ours.

“He was at Kettering but not playing as much as he liked and he lives in Royston so we also took him on.

“All of the centre-backs, Adam Crowther, Harold Joseph, Ed occasionally, Daniel Brathwaite, Ben Martin, Muz and eventually Taylor Parr, have had different journeys this year but the level of performance they all displayed was so high, it was arguably our strongest area of the field.

“All were amazing and so solid whoever played.

“In midfield we had Harold, Danny Green, Scott Bridges, Josh Castiglione on occasions and Claudio Ofosu.

“Adam Watkins joined us early in the year and with Spyros Mentis coming back from Greece late it made for another very strong and mobile area.

“There was also the very late arrival of Anderson Pinto and whether we went with a two or a three in midfield, yet again we were very strong.

“Forwards Matt Bateman, Brandon Adams, Claudio, Josh Oyinsan, Josh C and Murray, when needed, was a powerful, hard-working and productive frontline.

“We shouldn’t forgetting big Ryan Ingrey who although he had numerous injuries was with the squad at times.

“A mention must also go to Luke Knight and Tom Newman who went to play first-team games elsewhere and flourished when fit.

“And the staff have worked equally hard to achieve the same high performance.

“[Assistant manager] Chris Watters who has been spot on tactically so often. Aaron Benstead [sports therapist] who in my opinion is one of the best in his field, certainly at our level.

“Scott Taylor has kept the boys’ fitness levels up to the required standard and also worked one-to-one with certain players to up their game.

“Lastly Tom our very enthusiastic kit man. Boy, has he has had some celebrating after games this year.

“So now you can see my dilemma. All deserve an accolade.”

Castle has also been busy working with Lewis Endacott on the pitch as the club’s regular groundsmen Mick Toovey and Barry Bradshaw “are at high risk and have to self isolate”.

The manager finished by saying: “Obviously we’ll still keep in touch and if things change then we can start to look forward more positively than at the moment.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man arrested after reports of racial abuse towards staff at Royston Tesco Extra

Police are asking those who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. Picture: HERTS POLICE

Person hit by train between Hitchin and Royston

Royston Train Station. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ten recycling centres in Herts to reopen on Monday

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

CCTV appeal after series of delivery scams in Hertfordshire

These images which have been released by the police were captured in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Hertfordshire creep towards 2,500

The latest confirmed COVID-19 figures for Hertfordshire have been released. Picture: RADAR

Most Read

Man arrested after reports of racial abuse towards staff at Royston Tesco Extra

Police are asking those who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. Picture: HERTS POLICE

Person hit by train between Hitchin and Royston

Royston Train Station. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ten recycling centres in Herts to reopen on Monday

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

CCTV appeal after series of delivery scams in Hertfordshire

These images which have been released by the police were captured in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Hertfordshire creep towards 2,500

The latest confirmed COVID-19 figures for Hertfordshire have been released. Picture: RADAR

Latest from the Royston Crow

Castle’s dilemma at choice of player of the year following positive season

Royston Town manager Steve Castle on the touchline. Picture: DANNY LOO

Sir Tom Jones postpones Newmarket Nights concert until 2021

Tom Jones was due to play Newmarket Nights on July 24, 2020, but the concert has now been rearranged for July 23, 2021. Picture: supplied by Chuff Media

LETTER: ‘We are confident that our region is recovery-ready and once coronavirus lockdown is lifted, we’ll come out matchfit and eager for action’ says Mayor Palmer

Mayor James Palmer has written an open letter to businesses about what will need to happen if and when the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

Coronavirus: Cambridgeshire fares better than other areas says health chief

Dr Liz Robin, director of public health for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, provides an update on the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; CCC

21 miles in 60 seconds - we drive the newly opened A14 from Huntingdon to Cambridge

A14 in just a minute? Here's how we did it - with a time lapse dash cam footage. Pictures; TERRY HARRIS
Drive 24