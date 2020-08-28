Royston Town find out Southern League fixtures for the 2020-2021 season

Royston Town will host Banbury United on the opening day of the Southern League Premier Division Central season. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Royston Town will open the new Southern League Premier Division Central season at home after the fixtures for 2020-2021 were revealed.

The Crows will go into the campaign as one of the favourites for the title and their first test will see Banbury United the visitors on September 19.

A trip to Worcestershire follows seven days later before a journey in the opposite direction, Needham Market the destination on September 29.

The first test of the title credentials could come on October 17 when they go to Tamworth while the first derby with Hitchin Town is on October 26 at Top Field.

They host Kings Langley on Boxing Day with the return match coming on Easter Monday while Lowestoft Town away is the first game of 2021, set for January 2.

Lowestoft are the last visitors to Garden Walk and the season ends with a tip to Coalville Town on May 8.