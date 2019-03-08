Corcoran's late show sends Crows into summer with win

Sam Corcoran was Royston Towns late match winner against Barwell. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Royston Town sent their fans into the summer in the best possible way – as Sam Corcoran’s 93rd-minute winner secured a 1-0 success at home to Barwell.

The former St Albans City man latched onto a flick on from Adam Murray and calmly lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Liam Castle to the delight of the majority of the 259-crowd at Garden Walk.

It was virtually the last kick of the contest and means the Crows finish the Southern Premier League Central Division season in 10th place,

The game had served up fairly typical end of season fare for the most part, with a strong wind adding to the problems.

Neither team really got to grips with the conditions or each other in the first half and as a result chances were few and far between.

Barwell arguably had more of the play but Joe Welch only had to make one save of note, tipping a volley from Daniel Durkin away from his goal.

With the breeze behind the hosts in the second half, the second half saw Royston have much more of the ball and more chances.

You may also want to watch:

Barwell's Castle had to make a fine save to deny Murray as the Royston man found himself with time and space to shoot and the keeper also blocked a close range effort.

Those attempts helped spur the Crows on but Barwell still had opportunities themselves.

Sam Hollis had pulled a shot wide and then Welch was called upon to make an outstanding triple save with six minutes to go.

Nigel Julien's cross-cum-shot looked destined for the top left-hand corner before Welch's big paw clawed it away.

The rebound fell to Daniel Durkin though and he could have done better.

However, he opted to take a touch before shooting and Welch was able to block the effort.

But just as the game appeared to be petering out into a draw, Corcoran's moment of magic sealed the points for Royston.

Royston Town: Welch, Joseph (Scott-Morriss 61), Newton, Thomas, Parr, Brathwaite, Castiglione, Knight, Murray, Bola (Corcoran 50), Newman (Neal 61).Subs (not used): Green, Smart.