Royston Town's 2019/20 Southern League Premier Central Division fixtures revealed

Royston celebrate Castiglione's goal. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2018

Royston Town will start their Southern League Premier Central Division at home to Alvechurch on August 10.

Tom Newman celebrates with team mates after doubling Royston's lead in the match between Royston Town v Banbury United. Picture: DANNY LOO Tom Newman celebrates with team mates after doubling Royston's lead in the match between Royston Town v Banbury United. Picture: DANNY LOO

Following their opener at Garden Walk, they face trips to Biggleswade Town and Banbury United in a hectic first month of the season that sees six games in just 21 days.

Septemeber's schedule is a bit lighter though with three games, including two at home against Needham Market and Tamworth.

The local derby against Hitchin Town follows on October 15, when the Canaries make the short trip to Garden Walk.

Royston's Boxing Day game sees them travel to Kings Langley, while Lowestoft Town will be their first opponents of 2020 on New Year's Day.

Biggleswade and Banbury are welcomed to Hertfordshire in a busy January, while February is also packed with games, including the derby return fixture against Hitchin at Top Field on February 15.

The Crows' final home game of the season is on April 18 when they welcome Bromsgrove Sporting, with their last Southern League Premier Central Division fixture on April 25 away at Peterborough Sports.

August

Aug 10: Alvechurch

Aug 13: Biggleswade Town

Aug 17: Banbury United

Aug 24: Coalville Town

Aug 26: Lowestoft Town

Aug 31: Rushall Olympic

September

Sep 14: AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Sep 17: Needham Market

Sep 28: Tamworth

October

Oct 5: Stourbridge

Oct 12: Hednesford Town

Oct 15: Hitchin Town

Oct 19: Stratford Town

Oct 22: St Ives Town

November

Nov 2: Nuneaton Borough

Nov 9: Leiston

Nov 16: Barwell

Nov 23: Redditch United

Nov 30: Bromsgrove Sporting

December

Dec 7: Peterborough Sports

Dec 14: Tamworth

Dec 21: Stourbridge

Dec 26: Kings Langley

January

Jan 1: Lowestoft Town

Jan 4: Alvechurch

Jan 11: Biggleswade Town

Jan 18: Coalville Town

Jan 25: Banbury United

February

Feb 1: Rushall Olympic

Feb 8: AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Feb 15: Hitchin Town

Feb 22: Hednesford Town

Feb 29: Stratford Town

March

Mar 7: St Ives Town

Mar 14: Leiston

Mar 21: Nuneaton Borough

Mar 28: Redditch United

April

Apr 4: Barwell

Apr 11: Needham Market

Apr 13: Kings Langley

Apr 18: Bromsgrove Sporting

Apr 25: Peterborough Sports

* Home fixtures in CAPITALS

* All fixtures subject to change