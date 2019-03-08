Royston Town's 2019/20 Southern League Premier Central Division fixtures revealed
PUBLISHED: 11:38 16 July 2019
Danny Loo Photography 2018
Royston Town will start their Southern League Premier Central Division at home to Alvechurch on August 10.
Following their opener at Garden Walk, they face trips to Biggleswade Town and Banbury United in a hectic first month of the season that sees six games in just 21 days.
Septemeber's schedule is a bit lighter though with three games, including two at home against Needham Market and Tamworth.
The local derby against Hitchin Town follows on October 15, when the Canaries make the short trip to Garden Walk.
Royston's Boxing Day game sees them travel to Kings Langley, while Lowestoft Town will be their first opponents of 2020 on New Year's Day.
Biggleswade and Banbury are welcomed to Hertfordshire in a busy January, while February is also packed with games, including the derby return fixture against Hitchin at Top Field on February 15.
The Crows' final home game of the season is on April 18 when they welcome Bromsgrove Sporting, with their last Southern League Premier Central Division fixture on April 25 away at Peterborough Sports.
August
Aug 10: Alvechurch
Aug 13: Biggleswade Town
Aug 17: Banbury United
Aug 24: Coalville Town
Aug 26: Lowestoft Town
Aug 31: Rushall Olympic
September
Sep 14: AFC Rushden & Diamonds
Sep 17: Needham Market
Sep 28: Tamworth
October
Oct 5: Stourbridge
Oct 12: Hednesford Town
Oct 15: Hitchin Town
Oct 19: Stratford Town
Oct 22: St Ives Town
November
Nov 2: Nuneaton Borough
Nov 9: Leiston
Nov 16: Barwell
Nov 23: Redditch United
You may also want to watch:
Nov 30: Bromsgrove Sporting
December
Dec 7: Peterborough Sports
Dec 14: Tamworth
Dec 21: Stourbridge
Dec 26: Kings Langley
January
Jan 1: Lowestoft Town
Jan 4: Alvechurch
Jan 11: Biggleswade Town
Jan 18: Coalville Town
Jan 25: Banbury United
February
Feb 1: Rushall Olympic
Feb 8: AFC Rushden & Diamonds
Feb 15: Hitchin Town
Feb 22: Hednesford Town
Feb 29: Stratford Town
March
Mar 7: St Ives Town
Mar 14: Leiston
Mar 21: Nuneaton Borough
Mar 28: Redditch United
April
Apr 4: Barwell
Apr 11: Needham Market
Apr 13: Kings Langley
Apr 18: Bromsgrove Sporting
Apr 25: Peterborough Sports
* Home fixtures in CAPITALS
* All fixtures subject to change