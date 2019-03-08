Advanced search

Royston Town re-sign Bridges from Hayes & Yeading

PUBLISHED: 10:01 22 June 2019

Scott Bridges.

Danny Loo Photography 2017

Royston Town have re-signed midfielder Scott Bridges from Hayes & Yeading United.

Scott Bridges volleys a pass forward. Picture: Danny LooScott Bridges volleys a pass forward. Picture: Danny Loo

Bridges - whose previous spell at the club lasted five years - returns to Garden Walk just one season after leaving for Hayes & Yeading.

After winning the Evo-Stik League Southern Division One Central title with the Crows in 2017/18, he made it back to back titles as he lifted the Isthmian League South Central Division title with the Beaconsfield Road outfit last season.

Royston chairman Steve Jackson is delighted to have Bridges back, saying: "Getting Scott back to Garden Walk is a massive coup for the Club.

"Having won the title with us in 2017/18 he then repeated the feat with Hayes & Yeading last season.

Scott Bridges lines up a shot. Picture: Danny LooScott Bridges lines up a shot. Picture: Danny Loo

He was recently named in the Bostik South Central League Team of the Season and was also selected as the leagues Player of the Year.

"We know exactly what we are getting with Scott - energy, leadership and goals. What more do you want?"

