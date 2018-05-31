new

Royston Town star Ofosu makes NHS donation amid Covid-19 crisis

Royston Town's Claudio Ofosu donated food to the NHS. Picture: Twitter @ClaudioOfosu Archant

Royston Town star Claudio Ofosu has donated food to NHS staff as they continue to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

Hospital staff have been stretched as the virus continues to spread, with many putting their lives on the line in the battle against Covid-19.

Ofosu decide to donate food to workers at Nottingham’s City Hospital on Saturday, explaining to CrowSport that he wanted to show gratitude for their efforts.

“I just woke up on Saturday and I was thinking about productive things to do to give back to the NHS staff,” Ofosu said.

“They are doing so much at the moment, so I wanted to let them know that they are doing an amazing job.

“They are putting their life on the line to save lives. I thought getting them some shopping would lift the mood and make them feel good about themselves.”

Ofosu revealed that staff at the hospital were delighted with his donation and welcomed him with open arms, adding: “They were so welcoming. It felt like I was at home, they were so nice.

“They were telling me they’ve had some donations from other places, but they said my donation was special because it just came from me, but I don’t want to take all the plaudits for it.

“Everyone around the UK loves what they are doing, we might not tell them that, but it’s a gesture from everyone.”

Covid-19 has continued to spread across the world, with the UK reporting more than 8,000 cases as of Tuesday, March 24.

The Government introduced new guidlines to combat the outbreak at the beginning of the week, closing all non-essential shops, allowing the police to disband gatherings of more than two people in public and continuing to urge people to stay at home.

Ofosu wants people to follow the guidlines and stay at home, but was keen to encourage those who are well enough to show their support for the NHS during the pandemic.

“We obviously need to stay at home and be safe because it makes their jobs easier,” he said.

“But, I feel like if someone went out of their way just to take a card or a gift to them to say thank you and make them realise we are grateful for their work.

“At the end of the day, other staff and family can tell them they are doing great, but if someone else tells you then it’s different.”

For more information about coronavirus, symptoms, the new Government guidlines and how you can help, visit www.gov.uk/coronavirus.