Royston Town in crowdfunding campaign to ‘Keep Crows Flying’

PUBLISHED: 08:00 18 May 2020

Royston Town have launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise vital funds (pic Kevin Richards)

Royston Town have launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise vital funds (pic Kevin Richards)

Royston Town has launched a crowdfunding campaign to fill the gap in club revenues lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.



When the 2019/20 Southern League season was cancelled, the Crows still had five home league games to play, plus possible lucrative play-off games.

But with the bar and clubhouse closed, they have had to cancel a series of functions including their long-standing popular beer and music festival – the biggest fundraising event they hold.

As a result, in spite of prize money earned from cup runs last season, the club will suffer a shortfall in revenue in excess of £50,000 and needs to find ways to fill the gap to ensure its well-being and continue its future growth.

Chairman Steve Jackson said: “As a club we, along with virtually every other non-league club, are suffering from the harsh realities of the current COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent UK-wide lockdown.



“Of course, the health and wellbeing of the Royston Town family is our number one priority at this time but we have seen our incomes decimated by this crisis.

“The impact of the outbreak and lockdown, along with the premature end to our league season, closure of the clubhouse and cancellation of this year’s Beer & Music Festival, will be around £60,000.

“Losing out on this vital revenue impacts what we can achieve on and off the pitch in Royston and in our wider community.

“The board of Royston Town and club volunteers have already put in place timely and targeted measures to help support the club during this time, but with no real indication of when we will play again or when we can reopen the clubhouse for functions, our primary income streams have virtually disappeared.

“As a result, we would like to reach out to all our fans to donate whatever you can to help ‘Keep the Crows Flying‘ as high as we were prior to this pandemic. We estimate we will need at least £20,000 to ensure our club remains where it was before the tragic arrival of COVID-19 and ensuring it can continue to drive forward its progress as part of the town, which needs and deserves a football club playing at the highest possible level.

“We recognise some supporters are struggling financially during these uncertain times and there are many worthy causes needing support, so we are simply asking if you can afford to make a donation please do so. This vital income will play a huge role in helping the club during this challenging and difficult period.

“We hope we can, only when safe, return to playing games at Garden Walk but in the meantime schemes such as these are crucial.”

Any amount pledged twill be used to put the club in a stronger position in the coming weeks and months, with all donors recognised on a new ‘Wall of Support’ created at Garden Walk.

For every £1,000 raised in the campaign, Town will donate an adult season ticket for the 2020/21 season to a local key worker.

To donate, go to https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/keep-the-crows-flying.

