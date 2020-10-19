Much better from Royston Town even if first Southern League win remains elusive

Brandon Adams was on target for Royston Town in their draw at Tamworth. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Royston Town’s search for a first Southern League win goes on after an incredible fifth draw from the opening six games – but this one away to Tamworth came with a much better performance according to manager Steve Castle.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The hosts were arguably the main rival to Royston last season, sitting one place and two points above them when the league was declared null and void with 12 games to go.

They have started this season well too, losing just once in the five games before the 1-1 draw.

Brandon Admas had put them ahead on 55 minutes but Tamworth equalised just three minutes later.

However, after a disappointing exit from the FA Cup in the week, Castle was pleased with the response he got from his squad.

Speaking on the club’s website he said: “A 1-1 draw against a tough Tamworth team was probably about right. There weren’t many real clear-cut chances created from either side but we definitely had the edge in possession so ultimately I’m a little disappointed.

“Generally though, it was a much better performance. We were on the front foot and took the game to them but our Achilles heel at the moment is our quality in the final third.

“And unfortunately, our deficiency in this department means we are not killing games off and always giving the opposition a chance to equalise.

“It will come, of that much I’m sure. We’ll keep working on it but confidence and further good play will get us better in this department.

“I was a lot happier in that we got about things. We were brave and played some really good stuff at times.

“It hasn’t been all plain sailing by any means this season but our lowly League position doesn’t tell the whole story.

“We certainly haven’t been that bad but not getting the wins always puts you under a bit more pressure to get three points.

“To get us back on track a win was what we all wanted but as long as we continue to get performance levels as high as they were, we’ll be alright.”

Royston’s next game is back at Garden Walk on Saturday when Hednesford Town are the visitors.

That is followed by a trip to Hitchin Town on Monday, October 26.

It is a ticket-only game and they can be bought at https://hitchintownfc.ktckts.com/event/hit2021h04/hitchin-town-v-royston-town