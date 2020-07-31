Royston Town make strong statement with double signing of Isaac Galliford and Jonathan Edwards

Isaac Galliford playing for Hitchin Town during their FA Cup first round proper match against Solihull Moors in 2018. Picture: MARTYN HAWORTH ©2018 Archant

Royston Town have set their stall out for a in no uncertain terms after the signings of Isaac Galliford and Jonathan Edwards – they want that Southern League title.

New Royston Town signing Jonathan Edwards in action for St Albans City against Chelmsford City in 2015. Picture: LEIGH PAGE New Royston Town signing Jonathan Edwards in action for St Albans City against Chelmsford City in 2015. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

The Crows were hugely impressive in last year’s Premier Division Central campaign, sitting third and just two points behind Peterborough Sports and Tamworth ahead of them when the decision was made to void it.

But after re-signing a good number of last year’s squad already, they have boosted the ranks with two signings of the highest quality.

Galliford will probably be the more well-known to fans, having previously played for Hemel Hempstead and Hitchin Town as well as Hendon last season.

And the Crows good form was something he noticed from north London.

Speaking to the club’s social media channels, he said: “It’s a club that did well last season and have ambitions to go higher. That’s something I want to achieve personally and within the team too, just push on and get that promotion.

“I’m someone who is going to be playing for the badge, working hard day in day out to better myself and trying to perform every week on the pitch.”

Edwards may not be as much of a familiar name to some at Garden Walk but his signing is no less exciting.

A former pro with Peterborough United, Hull City and Accrington Stanley and has also had spells with Maidstone United and St Albans City on loan.

And the striker too says the string of good performances last year was what attracted him to the club.

“It was off the back of what they did last year,” he admitted. “Their form was unbelievable. I was at Biggleswade and played them in a league game and we lost 3-0.

“But playing against them they just looked so well-drilled and organised in what they were doing and obviously that comes through to their form.

“They are very ambitious to get into the National League South so hopefully I can be a part of that.”