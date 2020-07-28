Busy pre-season planned for Royston Town as Crows release fixtures

Gus Scott-Morriss will stay on for another season at Royston Town. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Royston Town have announced a packed pre-season schedule ahead of an expected start in the Southern League on September 19.

The Crows will play a total of fixtures with three of them to take place at Garden Walk.

Those are against Concord Rangers, the side that knocked them out of last season’s FA Trophy, Potters Bar Town and Cheshunt.

At the moment all games in August will be played behind closed doors but with the three home ties all given a September date, Royston will be hoping the restrictions on crowds will be lifted by then.

Town will play away at Bedford Two and Enfield Town among others prior to the games with the Beachboys and the Scholars.

Another date to have been inked into the diary will be the FA Cup first qualifying round on Tuesday, September 22, when the Crows are expected to make their entrance into the grand old competition.

The club have also announced another player signing with Gus Scott-Morriss staying on for another season.

One player leaving is Ryan Ingrey who will head to an unnamed Isthmian League team on dual-registration to “get regular football and match sharpness”.

Signed in 2012 after being released by Cambridge United, Ingrey scored 58 goals in 244 games but his appearances have been limited since returning from a knee injury in 2017.