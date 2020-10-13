Steve Castle praises improved display from Royston Town in score draw with Stourbridge

Royston Town manager Steve Castle was pleased with the effort against Stourbridge. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Steve Castle has praised the attitude of his Royston Town squad – even if their home game with Stourbridge ended in yet another draw.

The 1-1 result was the Crows’ fourth from their opening five Southern League Premier Division Central games and followed a similar result in the week at home to Biggleswade Town.

Boss Castle said the two performances were like “chalk and cheese”.

In his blog on the club’s website he said: “Biggleswade was disappointing to say the least. We have been playing well in short spells but never long enough to really to get on top in a match.

“I appreciate that we didn’t lose the game and are still undefeated at home thus far but the players know and recognise that they haven’t been getting to their own high levels.

“I suggested to the players that they have a meeting and they did and apparently, it was very constructive.

“I understand that some home truths about various things were shared but the general feeling I’m told was they had to work harder and compete more.

“And their reaction against Stourbridge was excellent.

“To a man they went about the game with a positive attitude and created several great chances and scored one goal. To be picky we probably should have got more but the one we scored was extremely skilful from all involved.

“Stourbridge didn’t threaten at all until they earned their penalty and we dipped slightly after that through to half-time.

“However, I felt we completely dominated the second half and were very unlucky not to get the winner. It was chalk and cheese from Tuesday’s performance to Saturdays.

“Obviously a win would have been better but we can work on Saturday’s positive performance.”

There next game is tomorrow (Wednesday) in the FA Cup at Bishop’s Stortford.

Both the ladies and U18s are also enjoying a good cup run thanks to two 8-0 wins.

The U18s beat Holmer Green in the FA Youth Cup and will face Dorking Wanderers in the third qualifying round while the ladies set up a clash with Stevenage in the second qualifying stage after seeing off Brettvale in the Women’s FA Cup.