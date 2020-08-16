Advanced search

New boys adding to Royston Town belief that they can carry on great of last season

PUBLISHED: 06:26 17 August 2020

Royston Town manager Steve Castle. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Royston Town manager Steve Castle. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Royston Town boss Steve Castle has praised the club’s two new signings for the speed at which they have settled in at Garden Walk – saying that is vital if the Crows are to achieve their goals this season.

New Royston Town striker Jonny Edwards in action for FC Halifax Town against AFC Wimbledon in 2018. Picture: IAN HODGSON/PANew Royston Town striker Jonny Edwards in action for FC Halifax Town against AFC Wimbledon in 2018. Picture: IAN HODGSON/PA

Former Hitchin Town midfielder Isaac Galliford and ex-Hull City and Peterborough United forward Jonny Edwards have shone during the early stages of pre-season, the latest being a 4-1 success over Welwyn Garden City.

Edwards was on the scoresheet twice in that game, a trialist and Brandon Adams getting the others, and the manager says the progression is “paramount”.

Speaking to club’s social media channels he said: “There are no negatives. Everyone will be aware of the amount of forward players that left the club but it’s really pleasing that the two lads who have come in have integrated well and the lads who are around them know they are decent players.

“There’s nothing but positives at the minute.

“It’s paramount that we carry on from where we left off last season.

I didn’t know the full character of the lads but I had an idea and knew they would integrate well.

“We’re only two weeks in and I’m sure there will be an awful lot of arguments along the way but it is all smoothness so far.”

Edwards also scored in the 7-0 win over Haverhill Rovers, Royston’s first game of pre-season, and Castle revealed he believes the 23-year-old could still have a career further up the pyramid.

He said: “Jonny has had an awful lot of spells that have been stop-start and the whole aim for his progress is to get him a good run of games with a good amount of goals.

“If he can get there he will not only be helping Royston but he will also be helping his own cause.”

The plan is still for the Southern League to kick off on Saturday, September 19, although Royston will be in FA Cup action first in the preliminary round on September 12.

For now though it is just a case of making sure the lads are prepared for the return of competitive football.

He said: “We’re not match sharp and games like the one with Welwyn will be important three or four weeks time when we’ve got the proper games coming up.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Royston Town Council responds to Morrisons closure plans

Royston's Morrisons store. Picture: Archant

Students in Royston and Cambridgeshire receive A-level results under ‘exceptional circumstances’

Students in Royston and Cambridgeshire are receiving their A-Level results today. Picture: Stockbyte

Barrington driver sentenced after death of 30-year-old out celebrating his birthday

Jason Pallett died on the A10 near Melbourn after colliding with a van driven by Ian Rule. Picture: Cambs police

Royston newsagent targeted in armed robbery

McColl's in Queens Road, Royston, was targeted by an armed robber at the weekend. Picture: Archant

New boys adding to Royston Town belief that they can carry on great of last season

Royston Town manager Steve Castle. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Royston Town Council responds to Morrisons closure plans

Royston's Morrisons store. Picture: Archant

Students in Royston and Cambridgeshire receive A-level results under ‘exceptional circumstances’

Students in Royston and Cambridgeshire are receiving their A-Level results today. Picture: Stockbyte

Barrington driver sentenced after death of 30-year-old out celebrating his birthday

Jason Pallett died on the A10 near Melbourn after colliding with a van driven by Ian Rule. Picture: Cambs police

Royston newsagent targeted in armed robbery

McColl's in Queens Road, Royston, was targeted by an armed robber at the weekend. Picture: Archant

New boys adding to Royston Town belief that they can carry on great of last season

Royston Town manager Steve Castle. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Latest from the Royston Crow

New boys adding to Royston Town belief that they can carry on great of last season

Royston Town manager Steve Castle. Picture: KARYN HADDON

227 days after being admitted to Royal Papworth, Richard is finally on his way home after hospital resumed heart transplants in the wake of pandemic

227 days after he was admitted to Royal Papworth, Richard Priest is heading home. ' It wouldn’t have been possible without the gift of life: organ donation' he said. Picture; PA/PAPWORTH

Mayor James Palmer hits out at those refusing to understand the Government’s ‘careful balance of Covid-beating initiatives’

Mayor James Palmer: 'Each of us has the personal and economic power to help fight back by making a targeted effort to shop locally and keep businesses afloat.' Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

Royston Town Council responds to Morrisons closure plans

Royston's Morrisons store. Picture: Archant

Police buy new sound monitoring equipment in bid to clamp down on loud vehicle exhausts

Cambridgeshire Police are clamping down on loud vehicle exhausts with new sound monitoring equipment. Picture: Cambs Cops