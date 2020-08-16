New boys adding to Royston Town belief that they can carry on great of last season

Royston Town manager Steve Castle. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Royston Town boss Steve Castle has praised the club’s two new signings for the speed at which they have settled in at Garden Walk – saying that is vital if the Crows are to achieve their goals this season.

New Royston Town striker Jonny Edwards in action for FC Halifax Town against AFC Wimbledon in 2018. Picture: IAN HODGSON/PA New Royston Town striker Jonny Edwards in action for FC Halifax Town against AFC Wimbledon in 2018. Picture: IAN HODGSON/PA

Former Hitchin Town midfielder Isaac Galliford and ex-Hull City and Peterborough United forward Jonny Edwards have shone during the early stages of pre-season, the latest being a 4-1 success over Welwyn Garden City.

Edwards was on the scoresheet twice in that game, a trialist and Brandon Adams getting the others, and the manager says the progression is “paramount”.

Speaking to club’s social media channels he said: “There are no negatives. Everyone will be aware of the amount of forward players that left the club but it’s really pleasing that the two lads who have come in have integrated well and the lads who are around them know they are decent players.

“There’s nothing but positives at the minute.

“It’s paramount that we carry on from where we left off last season.

I didn’t know the full character of the lads but I had an idea and knew they would integrate well.

“We’re only two weeks in and I’m sure there will be an awful lot of arguments along the way but it is all smoothness so far.”

Edwards also scored in the 7-0 win over Haverhill Rovers, Royston’s first game of pre-season, and Castle revealed he believes the 23-year-old could still have a career further up the pyramid.

He said: “Jonny has had an awful lot of spells that have been stop-start and the whole aim for his progress is to get him a good run of games with a good amount of goals.

“If he can get there he will not only be helping Royston but he will also be helping his own cause.”

The plan is still for the Southern League to kick off on Saturday, September 19, although Royston will be in FA Cup action first in the preliminary round on September 12.

For now though it is just a case of making sure the lads are prepared for the return of competitive football.

He said: “We’re not match sharp and games like the one with Welwyn will be important three or four weeks time when we’ve got the proper games coming up.”