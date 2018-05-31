Advanced search

Final whistle blows as Crows crowdfunding campaign nets £25,000

PUBLISHED: 15:07 15 July 2020

Miss Chapman collecting St Mary's Catholic Primary School's Royston Town FC season ticket donated by the club. Picture: NEIL MACLEOD

Miss Chapman collecting St Mary's Catholic Primary School's Royston Town FC season ticket donated by the club. Picture: NEIL MACLEOD

The final whistle has blown on Royston Town FC’s crowdfunding campaign – with a whopping £25,000 raised to help Keep The Crows Flying.

Royston Town FC raised more than £25,000 in their Keep The Crows Flying campaign. Picture: NEIL MACLEODRoyston Town FC raised more than £25,000 in their Keep The Crows Flying campaign. Picture: NEIL MACLEOD

After eight weeks of donations, pledges, purchases and auction bidding – including donations that were still coming in just minutes before the campaign closed – the final total was £25,345.

The amount that the Crows have raised is in excess of their original target of £20,000 thanks to the generosity and goodwill shown by the fans, the Royston community and the wider football family! When the campaign started the club set themselves an ambitious target of £20,000, never really thinking that they would exceed it but thanks to all of the generous donations received they have managed it and then some!

Upon the completion of the crowdfunding campaign Club chairman Steve Jackson said: “Like many other non-league clubs, the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown hit us hard. The loss of five home games, possible playoff games, the cancellation of numerous clubhouse events and, by no means least, the cancellation of our annual Beer & Music Festival, meant that the club lost out on vital revenue.

“We were determined to not let what we have achieved both on and off the pitch in recent years be undermined by this totally unforeseen circumstance.

“Immediately the board put in place measures to help support the club but the level of support demonstrated by the Crows faithful, the Towns community and also the wider football family has further reinforced the connection between the club and the community. This town needs and deserves a football club playing at the highest possible level and it is our intention to continue to strive to push the club forward, on and off the pitch.”

“I have been truly touched by the level of support the club has received. I know that many who have donated will have been struggling themselves during these uncertain times and yet they have found a way to help support the club – their club.

“I’d like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the whole club, to thank everyone who has donated to this campaign. We very much look forward to welcoming you all back to Garden Walk as soon as is safe to cheer on our Crows!”

The Board at Royston Town has vowed to not rest on their laurels and they will continue to explore further funding or grant opportunities to ensure that the club continues to improve both on and off the pitch.

As a result of the crowdfunding campaign the club has begun the process of donating 25 season tickets for the 2020/21 season to local key workers. Recipients so far include NHS workers, teachers, schools, care home workers, supermarket and shop workers, volunteers and local businesses including Johnson Matthey.

