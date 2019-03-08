Royston Town could host FA Cup first round draw
PUBLISHED: 12:42 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 17 October 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
Royston Town could host the draw for the FA Cup first proper on Monday, if they beat Maldon & Tiptree this weekend, the BBC has confirmed.
The Crows would be in the first round for the first time in their history if they are victorious at Garden Walk, with a Football League side a potential reward.
If Royston lose, their opponents on Saturday will host the draw, while their has been no confirmation of where it will be held if the tie goes to a replay.
Should the draw be held at Garden Walk, it will be coming to Hertfordshire for the second consecutive year after Hitchin Town played host last season.
Five-time Women's FA Cup winner Karen Carney and ex-Leeds striker Jermaine Beckford will conduct the draw from 7pm, live on BBC Two.
One club will receive a bye to round two when the first-round draw is made, following Bury's removal from the competition.
The final club left in the pot will receive the bye and be awarded the £36,000 prize money for a first-round winner.
First round ball numbers
1 Accrington Stanley
2 AFC Wimbledon
3 Blackpool
4 Bolton Wanderers
5 Bradford City
6 Bristol Rovers
7 Burton Albion
8 Cambridge United
9 Carlisle United
10 Cheltenham Town
11 Colchester United
12 Coventry City
13 Crawley Town
14 Crewe Alexandra
15 Doncaster Rovers
16 Exeter City
17 Fleetwood Town
18 Forest Green Rovers
19 Gillingham
20 Grimsby Town
21 Ipswich Town
22 Leyton Orient
23 Lincoln City
24 Macclesfield Town
25 Mansfield Town
26 Milton Keynes Dons
27 Morecambe
28 Newport County
29 Northampton Town
30 Oldham Athletic
31 Oxford United
32 Peterborough United
33 Plymouth Argyle
34 Port Vale
35 Portsmouth
You may also want to watch:
36 Rochdale
37 Rotherham United
38 Salford City
39 Scunthorpe United
40 Shrewsbury Town
41 Southend United
42 Stevenage
43 Sunderland
44 Swindon Town
45 Tranmere Rovers
46 Walsall
47 Wycombe Wanderers
48 Hednesford Town or Boston United
49 Gateshead or Colne
50 Barrow or Solihull Moors
51 Whitby town or Stourbridge
52 Hartlepool united or Brackley Town
53 Nantwich Town or Kings Lynn Town
54 Chorley or Spennymoor Town
55 Southport or Altrincham
56 Tamworth or Darlington
57 York City or Stockport County
58 Notts County or Belper Town
59 Chesterfield or Wrexham
60 FC Halifax Town or Harrogate Town
61 AFC Fylde or Peterborough Sports
62 Whyteleafe or Chippenham Town
63 Haringey Borough or Yeovil Town
64 Havant & Waterlooville or Dulwich Hamlet
65 Ebbsfleet United or Woking
66 Welling United or Eastleigh
67 Bromley or Aldershot Town
68 Maidstone United or Kings Langley
69 Maidenhead United or Wealdstone
70 Oxford City or Margate
71 Bowers & Pitsea or Chichester City
72 Hayes & Yeading United or Poole Town
73 Royston Town or Maldon & Tiptree
74 Potters Bar Town or Barnet
75 Torquay United or Boreham Wood
76 Sutton United or Billericay Town
77 Weymouth or Dover Athletic
78 Dartford or Kingstonian
79 Carshalton Athletic or Dagenham & Redbridge