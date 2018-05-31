new

Royston Town 3-0 Chester City: Crows pull off another shock to march on in FA Trophy

Champagne celebrations for Royston Town after their FA Trophy win over Chester City. Picture: David Hatton Archant

Royston Town's FA Trophy run continues after they pulled off another shock win to reach the last-16, beating National League North side Chester City 3-0 at Garden Walk on Saturday.

Royston Town's Adam Watkins drives forward against Chester City. Picture: David Hatton Royston Town's Adam Watkins drives forward against Chester City. Picture: David Hatton

Having already knocked out National League South promotion-chasers Wealdstone and National League side Boreham Wood, the Crows were looking to produce another upset.

After a positive first half, they took the lead through Matt Bateman as he turned the ball home on 51 minutes, and their advantage was doubled just four minutes later when Josh Castiglione's diving header found the net.

Bateman then secured the win with 84 minutes on the clock as he headed home Luke Warner-Eley's cross, sending the Crows through to the last-16 with another impressive win.

Royston boss Steve Castle was delighted with the victory, saying: "I always knew we had it in us but to beat Chester.

Action from Royston Town's FA Trophy win over Chester City. Picture: David Hatton Action from Royston Town's FA Trophy win over Chester City. Picture: David Hatton

"We have beaten Wealdstone and Boreham Wood but to keep this brilliant form up was going to be so hard.

"Fair play to all of the players, they have been superb, in both their attitude and approach to each and every game over the last two months."

"Now comes the really big task, to keep it going. It's great creating history by getting as far in the FA Trophy as we have but we all want success.

"It's a fantastic time to be involved with Royston Town, both as a supporter and as staff and players. I'm sure the boys are enjoying it, I know I am.

"It was great to see as many as we got there watching. Hopefully, we can get another home draw and add to that attendance figure.

"Thanks again for all the support we received, it makes for such a better atmosphere and it certainly gees the lads up and I know they appreciate it."

Castle also has his eyes on a trophy, adding: "I'm not saying it will be the Trophy but why not?

"We are now in with the big boys.

"The league is massive and although we dropped to 5th yesterday, generally the results went alright for us, so that's definitely one to go for.

"Both of the Hertfordshire FA Cups are still available to us also. The Charity and the Senior Cups are now both at a vital stage."