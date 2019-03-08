new

Royston Town 3-0 Alvechurch: Bridges bags on return as Crows start season with win

Scott Bridges volleys a pass forward. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2017

Royston beat Alvechurch 3-0 on Saturday afternoon to start the new Southern League Premier Division Central season with a win, as Scott Bridges scored on his return to Garden Walk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The midfielder gave Royston the lead on 31 minutes when he nodded home from close range, before summer signing Brandon Adams flicked Joe Newton's cross into the net to put them 2-0 up on 42 minutes.

Another new arrival made it 3-0 in the 96th minute, when Matt Bateman headed his first league goal for the club.

Royston boss Steve Castle was delighted with the result, telling the club's official website: "It was a great win on the opening day of the season.

"It was really pleasing and a superb reward for our hard-working squad.

"They really have shown fantastic commitment and positive attitudes throughout the pre-season and although our friendlies have been up and down results-wise, we have learned and developed, week by week.

"To a player, the boys worked so hard. They showed great technical ability and fantastic finishing qualities.

You may also want to watch:

"The second-half and what really should have been an easier half in as much as we had the slope, the weather and the lead but it never really materialised.

"I have my own thoughts but I'll keep them to myself if I may, only because I want to keep a positive vibe to things, especially after a convincing 3-0 win."

It wasn't all good news for Castle though, as a number of his squad picked up knocks against Alvechurch.

"On the injury front, we have a few worries," he said.

"Josh Castiglione had to come off due to an ankle problem that will need an X-ray, Harold Joseph has tweaked a knee ligament but will hopefully be alright and Scott Bridges has also picked up an ankle problem."

The Crows return to action in Southern League Premier Division Central when they travel to Banbury United on Saturday afternoon.

Royston: Welch, Scott-Morriss, Newton, Bridge, Murry, Braithwaite, Asafu-Adjaye, Joseph (Rotini, 74), Adams (Ofosu, 63), Bateman, Castiglione (Green, 58).

Alvechurch: Clayton, Ezewele, T Morrison, McNaught, K Morrison, Rowley, Usher-Shipway, Botfield (Suaune), Nesbitt (Okafor), Monteiro, Atherton (Roberts).