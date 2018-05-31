new

Royston shock Wealdstone in impressive FA Trophy victory

Royston Town pulled off a shock in the FA Trophy as they beat National League South leaders Wealdstone 3-2 on Saturday afternoon.

The Crows couldn't have been given a more difficult third qualifying round tie, but they stepped up to the challenge and took an early lead on 11 minutes when Brandon Adams headed home Luke Warner-Eley's cross.

A shock was well and truly on the cards with 29 minutes played as Scott Bridges found Matt Bateman who flicked the ball to Josh Castiglione to make it 2-0.

But, Wealdstone battled back after the break though, with Ross Lafayette finishing from Dennon Lewis' cross on the hour mark to half the deficit.

The hosts looked to have earned a replay on 79 minutes when Jerome Okimo smashed home inside the area, but with six minutes to go Adams won it for Royston with his second of the day from Claudio Ofosu's cross.

Reflecting on the win, Crows boss Steve Castle said: "The result doesn't tell the full story. Yes, we won and what a wonderful outcome it was.

"Our first-half performance was superb, but we probably should have added to the brilliant goals that we scored

"2-0 up at half time, it was always going to be the next goal that made all the difference.

"We had another amazing opportunity to score and make it 3-0 but missed and then the drama went into overdrive.

"In my opinion, they were poor at the back and again we had more chances to score but didn't.

"Then the inevitable happened, they equalised. All of us Crows were probably thinking the best we'd get was a replay.

"But no, even more drama followed, another great finish, again by Brandon Adams, put us 3-2 up.

"All the boys were brilliant. Make no bones about it it's a massive scalp."

Castle was also full of praise for his assistant Chris Watters, adding: "Somehow he acquired footage of Wealdstone's last two matches.

"He got them into our video analytics service and had the lads look at one whilst we all looked at the other together last Tuesday, instead of training.

"Chris came up with a game plan, an ambitious one, but one that I was willing to back and boy it worked out amazingly."

Royston are back in league action on Saturday when they travel to face Bromsgrove Sporting in the Southern League Central Premier Division, and they will be looking for a win to get back in play-off contention.