Royston's Martin keen on FA Trophy triumph as Crows continue magical cup run

Royston Town marched into the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy with a 2-0 win over Ebbsfleet United. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS kevrich66@hotmail.com

Royston Town defender Ben Martin has one eye on FA Trophy triumph at Wembley after the Crows reached the last-eight of the competition with a 2-0 extra-time win over National League side Ebbsfleet United.

Goals from Josh Oyinsan and Matt Bateman sent Steve Castle's men through, and Martin was 'over the moon' as their giant-killing cup run continues.

"That was unbelievable," the experienced defender told the Royston Crow.

"I don't really know what to say to be honest. They didn't really put up much to worry us to be honest, we didn't play particularly well but with the squad we've got it got us through the game.

"We had lads going off injured towards the end but we were just so resolute and that's what's got us where we are this season.

"I'm just over the moon."

Martin was also delighted to celebrate with the travelling Royston support and hopes to see more fans coming to games in the future.

"It was amazing at the end. Some of them fans may have not come before, but they've seen the team spirit and the camaraderie and hopefully they'll keep coming back," he said.

With the final at Wembley just two wins away, Martin admitted that it's difficult not to think about the final, but he insists the focus is now solely on reaching the last-four.

"I don't think you can keep it out of your thoughts," he said.

"We are just going to go game by game and it depends who we get as well.

"It would be nice to get a quarter-final tie at home and just keep the run going.

"I'm not really bothered about who we get I just want to see us progress to the semi-final."

Martin was also keen to praise the rest of the Royston squad and coach staff, adding: "Sometimes it's just luck. You get a group of lads who get along, gel and combined with the fact they are good players as well.

"You've got to give the gaffer and the chairman credit as well. All round it's just great.

"We've already booked a holiday to go away together and all 20 lads are going, you don't really get that in other teams."

Royston are back in action against Hertfordshire rivals Hitchin Town on Saturday in the league.