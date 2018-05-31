new

Royston cruise in Herts Senior Cup with comfortable win over National League Boreham Wood

Tom Newman in the match between Royston Town v Banbury United. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Royston Town cruised into the next round of the Herts Senior Cup on Tuesday night as they thumped National League side Boreham Wood 4-0 at Garden Walk.

Both sides named weakened squads for the fixture in an attempt to get some fresh legs ready for the busy Christmas period.

Crows boss Steve Castle still named a number of first-team players in the starting XI, including Harold Joseph who opened the scoring on 16 minutes.

Wood goalkeeper David Gregory gave the ball away cheapily, and his error was punished by Joseph whose smart finish put the hosts ahead.

Royston were dominating the game and having the better chances as Brandon Adams went close with a shot into the side netting before Ryan Ingrey put a header just wide.

They did find a second goal just four minutes before half-time as Adams finally took his chance.

A ball into the box was headed down into the striker's path by Ingrey, and although he saw his first effort blocked he tucked away the rebound.

The Crows went into the break 2-0 ahead, and it was more of the same after the interval as they continued to create openings.

Adams had two good chances early in the second half as he put a header just wide before seeing a low shot well saved by Gregory, but he did play a key role in Royston's third goal.

Good work out wide from the former QPR man just after the hour mark ended with his cross finding Tom Newman who guided the ball into the net to make it 3-0.

That same duo would combine again with 70 minutes played to make it 4-0, as Adams set up Newman for an easy close-range finish.

With victory and safe passage into the next round secured, the Crows stayed professional to see the game out and keep a clean sheet, rounding off a good night's work at Garden Walk.

Boreham Wood will have the chance to get immediate revenge on Saturday afternoon though as they take on Royston once again, this time in the FA Trophy First Round.

Things have been going well for Castle's men as of late, losing just one of their last 13 games in all competitions and sitting in a play-off place.