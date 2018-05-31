new

Impressive Royston move into play-off place with easy win

Royston Town cruised to a comfortable 4-1 win against Peterborough Sports on Saturday to move into the Southern League Central Premier Division play-off places.

After a goalless first-half, Royston clicked into gear and opened the scoring when Adam Murray headed home Luke Warner-Eley's cross.

Claudio Ofosu doubled the lead with 66 minutes gone when he smashed a shot through the Peterborough goalkeeper, and Matt Bateman made it 3-0 just 11 minutes later with a glancing header from Warner-Eley's free-kick.

Peterborough got one back thanks to an injury time penalty, but there was still enough time for Royston to make it 4-1 when Murray got his second after good work from Ofosu.

The result moves the Crows up to sixth and into a play-off place, having lost just one of their last 13 games in all competitions.

Reflecting on the win, Royston boss Steve Castle said: "We had the lion-share of the play and chances, but Peterborough always looked dangerous on the break.

"Once again, a few good saves from their goalkeeper and, for a while, it did seem like it was going to be a repeat of Tuesday's encounter. But then a bullet header from Muzza set us on our way

"Our only 'blip' was conceding a penalty which I did feel was a bit harsh. Peterborough pulled it back to 3-1, but the boys finished off the display with another finish from Muzza, this time set up by Claudio."

"All in all, it was a great outcome against a very competitive team."

It wasn't all positives for Castle though, who questioned some of his own decision-making in recent weeks.

"To be truthful I'm not happy with how the last few games have been managed by myself," he said.

"There have been some tough choices to make and to a degree I've kept all the squad playing and happy, but perhaps not true to my own beliefs and probably a generic feeling that win and you keep your place.

"I have my reasons for going down the path that I have but I am also really aware of keeping to how it should be done, so I am willing to admit that several mistakes have been made.

"It's certainly not been a disaster - 2 wins, 2 draws and no losses - so on the up.

Royston return to action on Saturday when Boreham Wood visit Garden Walk in the FA Trophy.

Stourbridge are the opponents in the league on December 21.