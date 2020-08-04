Advanced search

Claudio Ofosu off to Hartlepool United after stunning season with Royston Town

PUBLISHED: 10:44 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 04 August 2020

Claudio Ofosu in action for Royston Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Royston Town will go into next season without the services of Claudio Ofosu – after the winger signed a deal with National League Hartlepool United.

And as much of that will be a disappointment, it won’t be too much of a surprise to many at Garden Walk who were delighted by his form last season which saw him net nine goals and create 11.

It brought plenty of attention from others but the 21-year-old explained why the move to the north east was the one that tempted him most.

Speaking on his new club’s website, he said: “It is a massive opportunity. I’ve climbed up two levels from Royston but before that I was full-time at Stevenage so I believe I can bring some of that experience here.

“There were a few National League clubs that put in offers but Hartlepool are a massive club.

“I was speaking to the gaffer and this club probably shouldn’t be in this league but I thought this was a massive opportunity for me.”

Pools manager Dave Challinor also spoke about his delight at the signing.

He said: “He is a player we kept our eye in through the whole course of last season, a young lad with a lot of potential.

“He is quick, direct and he’s one of them that gets the fans on the edge of their seat.

“As I said, he still only is a young lad but we hope he can come in and hit the ground running straight away.”

