Royston Town set for home tie after draw for the FA Trophy third qualifying round
PUBLISHED: 13:10 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:10 19 October 2020
Royston Town will begin a new assault on the FA Trophy hoping at Garden Walk – hoping to make even more wonderful memories.
The Crows delighted many as they reached the quarter-final of last year’s competition, a run that included famous victories at home to Boreham Wood and Chester and away at Wealdstone and Ebbsfleet United.
And the draw for the third qualifying round of the new season sees them at home to Hythe Town, who play one level below in the Isthmian Division One South East.
The Cannons have started this season well though and sit second after five games. They came from behind on Saturday to beat Ashford United 7-6 on penalties following a 2-2 draw.
The winners of this round will receive £3,750 from the prize fund while the losers pocket £1,000.
The match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 31.
