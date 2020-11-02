FA Trophy draw: Royston Town get another home draw in the first round

Brandon Adams scored twice as Royston Town beat Hythe Town in the FA Trophy. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Royston Town will be back at Garden Walk for the first round of the FA Trophy – with familiar faces providing the opposition.

The Crows will host Southern League Premier Division Central rivals Tamworth on a date yet to be specified, the original one scheduled for November 14.

The two sides seemed set to battle out the destination of the title last season before the league was declared null and void.

They have already met in the league this year, drawing 1-1 at The Lamb Ground on October 17.

Brandon Adams got the goal that day and he scored twice on Saturday as Royston saw off the challenge of Hythe Town with a 2-0 win at home, taking his tally for the year up to nine in all competitions.

Last year the Crows reached the quarter-final before losing to finalists Concord Rangers.

The winners of each tie in this round will receive £3,000 while the losers pocket £775.

FA Trophy first round draw in full:

1 Ashton United v South Shields

2 Runcorn Linnets v Morpeth Town

3 Witton Albion v Bamber Bridge

4 Marske United v Warrington Town

5 Nantwich Town v Workington

6 Marine v Hyde United

7 Buxton v Atherton Collieries or City of Liverpool

8 Royston Town v Tamworth

9 Grantham Town v St Ives Town

10 Coleshill Town v Coalville Town or Matlock Town

11 St Neots Town v Kings Langley

12 Hitchin Town v Mickleover

13 Marlow or Berkhamsted v Nuneaton Borough

14 Biggleswade Town v Bedford Town

15 AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Peterborough Sports

16 Kidsgrove Athletic v Stamford

17 Basford United v Rushall Olympic

18 Welwyn Garden City v Hednesford Town

19 Aveley v Hastings United

20 Merstham or Carshalton Athletic v Barking

21 Lowestoft Town v Cheshunt

22 Haringey Borough v Bishop’s Stortford or Brentwood Town

23 Needham Market v Leiston

24 Margate v Burgess Hill Town

25 Corinthian Casuals v Walton Casuals

26 Hornchurch v Wingate & Finchley

27 Uxbridge or Hayes & Yeading United v Cray Wanderers

28 Leatherhead v Felixstowe & Walton United

29 Enfield Town v Maldon & Tiptree

30 Salisbury v Bracknell Town

31 North Leigh v Frome Town

32 Moneyfields v Taunton Town or Truro City

33 Thame United v Bognor Regis Town

34 Evesham United v Bideford

35 Swindon Supermarine v Dorchester Town

36 Poole Town v Willand Rovers

37 Weston Super Mare v Chesham United