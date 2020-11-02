FA Trophy draw: Royston Town get another home draw in the first round
PUBLISHED: 14:40 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:51 02 November 2020
Royston Town will be back at Garden Walk for the first round of the FA Trophy – with familiar faces providing the opposition.
The Crows will host Southern League Premier Division Central rivals Tamworth on a date yet to be specified, the original one scheduled for November 14.
The two sides seemed set to battle out the destination of the title last season before the league was declared null and void.
They have already met in the league this year, drawing 1-1 at The Lamb Ground on October 17.
Brandon Adams got the goal that day and he scored twice on Saturday as Royston saw off the challenge of Hythe Town with a 2-0 win at home, taking his tally for the year up to nine in all competitions.
Last year the Crows reached the quarter-final before losing to finalists Concord Rangers.
The winners of each tie in this round will receive £3,000 while the losers pocket £775.
FA Trophy first round draw in full:
1 Ashton United v South Shields
2 Runcorn Linnets v Morpeth Town
3 Witton Albion v Bamber Bridge
4 Marske United v Warrington Town
5 Nantwich Town v Workington
6 Marine v Hyde United
7 Buxton v Atherton Collieries or City of Liverpool
8 Royston Town v Tamworth
9 Grantham Town v St Ives Town
10 Coleshill Town v Coalville Town or Matlock Town
11 St Neots Town v Kings Langley
12 Hitchin Town v Mickleover
13 Marlow or Berkhamsted v Nuneaton Borough
14 Biggleswade Town v Bedford Town
15 AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Peterborough Sports
16 Kidsgrove Athletic v Stamford
17 Basford United v Rushall Olympic
18 Welwyn Garden City v Hednesford Town
19 Aveley v Hastings United
20 Merstham or Carshalton Athletic v Barking
21 Lowestoft Town v Cheshunt
22 Haringey Borough v Bishop’s Stortford or Brentwood Town
23 Needham Market v Leiston
24 Margate v Burgess Hill Town
25 Corinthian Casuals v Walton Casuals
26 Hornchurch v Wingate & Finchley
27 Uxbridge or Hayes & Yeading United v Cray Wanderers
28 Leatherhead v Felixstowe & Walton United
29 Enfield Town v Maldon & Tiptree
30 Salisbury v Bracknell Town
31 North Leigh v Frome Town
32 Moneyfields v Taunton Town or Truro City
33 Thame United v Bognor Regis Town
34 Evesham United v Bideford
35 Swindon Supermarine v Dorchester Town
36 Poole Town v Willand Rovers
37 Weston Super Mare v Chesham United
