Advanced search

Royston Town get Hertfordshire derby date following FA Cup draw

PUBLISHED: 13:54 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 05 October 2020

Brandon Adams got both goals for Royston Town in their FA Cup win over Stamford. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Brandon Adams got both goals for Royston Town in their FA Cup win over Stamford. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Royston Town will be on the road after the draw for the third qualifying round of the FA Cup was made.

The Crows will make the short trip to Isthmian League Premier Division side Bishop’s Stortford for the clash, set for Tuesday, October 13.

They reached this stage with a 4-2 penalty shoot-out victory at home to Stamford, a victory that followed earlier successes at Garden Walk against Newmarket Town and Wroxham.

The Blues have already had one Hertfordshire derby in their cup run, beating Welwyn Garden City on penalties in the first qualifying round after the sides had played out a 1-1 draw.

They advanced to this round with a 1-0 win over Brentwood at their Woodside home on Saturday.

The winners of each tie get £5,625 in prize money while the losers walk away with £1,875.

Each match will be decided on the night with no extra-time and penalties if the scores are level after 90 minutes.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Royston Crow

Twitter users alert council to large fly-tip on rural Duxford land

Dumped household waste has been dealt with in the Duxford area by South Cambs District Council. Picture: SCDC

Royston Town get Hertfordshire derby date following FA Cup draw

Brandon Adams got both goals for Royston Town in their FA Cup win over Stamford. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Tickets for Rag‘n’Bone Man at Thetford Forest on sale this week

Rag 'n' Bone Man announces performance at Thetford Forest for summer 2021.

Help support essential local newspapers with Journalism Matters campaign

The Journalism Matters campaign highlights the importance of local journalism, which is especially important during the pandemic.

Royston Town through but victory over Stamford comes with a huge amount of relief

Joe Welch made two big saves in the penalty shoot-out. Picture: DANNY LOO