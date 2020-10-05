Royston Town get Hertfordshire derby date following FA Cup draw

Brandon Adams got both goals for Royston Town in their FA Cup win over Stamford. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Royston Town will be on the road after the draw for the third qualifying round of the FA Cup was made.

The Crows will make the short trip to Isthmian League Premier Division side Bishop’s Stortford for the clash, set for Tuesday, October 13.

They reached this stage with a 4-2 penalty shoot-out victory at home to Stamford, a victory that followed earlier successes at Garden Walk against Newmarket Town and Wroxham.

The Blues have already had one Hertfordshire derby in their cup run, beating Welwyn Garden City on penalties in the first qualifying round after the sides had played out a 1-1 draw.

They advanced to this round with a 1-0 win over Brentwood at their Woodside home on Saturday.

The winners of each tie get £5,625 in prize money while the losers walk away with £1,875.

Each match will be decided on the night with no extra-time and penalties if the scores are level after 90 minutes.