Royston Town back at home after draw for the FA Cup second qualifying round

PUBLISHED: 13:41 25 September 2020

Royston Town have been handed a third home game in a row after the draw for the second qualifying round of the FA Cup was made.

The Crows will play Stamford on October 3 at Garden Walk, following home victories over Newmarket Town and Wroxham.

The Daniels are again opposition from a division lower than the home side with the Northern Premier League Division One South East their home.

They reached this stage courtesy of victory over Diss Town in the Preliminary Round and AFC Sudbury in the last one, both by the same 4-0 score.

Stamford reached the first round proper in the 2016-2017 season, losing 3-0 at Hartlepool United.

Royston’s best run in the competition came last year when they made the fourth qualifying round before losing 3-1 at home to Maldon & Tiptree.

