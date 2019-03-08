new

FA Cup - Royston Town 2-1 Beaconsfield: History made as Crows progress in FA Cup

Royston Town V Beaconsfield - Matt Bateman in action for Royston Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Royston Town made history as they beat Beaconsfield 2-1 at Garden Walk on Saturday to reach the FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round for the first time in their history.

Josh Castiglione put the home side ahead on 29 minutes when he curled home an effort inside the penalty area.

But, Beaconsfield fought back on 38 minutes when Tyrell Mitford fired into the top corner.

The tie looked to be heading to a replay with 10 minutes left, until Matt Bateman struck the winner after dummying his defender to make history for Royston.

Crows boss Steve Castle thought the performance could have been better, but praised the team's never say die attitude.

"There were nerves on both sides but I did feel that more of their players were dealing with it slightly better than us," he said.

"We tried hard to play but struggled to get any flow in our possession, it was a few silly little errors that spoilt it.

"But my big compliment to our team is that they kept on going.

"There were no heads down, they tried and tried.

"Although we lost our one goal advantage by half time, in general, we took the match to our opposition and a tremendous piece of skill by Matt Bateman won us the game."

Success in the FA Cup is something that Castle has always wanted, and he was delighted to final reach the fourth qualifying round.

"Although I have felt extremely proud of our achievements for the club, we've always felt that we've failed in the FA Cup.

"Sometimes we've been unlucky - Braintree over 2 games the year before last and others like AFC Sudbury which we were embarrassing at best.

"So it was great to finally 'do ourselves justice' and to progress this far is satisfying for all of the squad

"Hopefully, after this performance, we will have recruited a few more supporters."