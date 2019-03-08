Advanced search

FA Cup draw: Royston to host Maldon & Tiptree in tough fourth qualifying round tie

PUBLISHED: 14:08 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 07 October 2019

Royston Town V Beaconsfield - Steve Castle , Manager Royston Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Royston Town V Beaconsfield - Steve Castle , Manager Royston Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Royston Town will play Maldon & Tiptree at Garden Walk in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup following the draw on Monday afternoon.

The Crows' reward for reaching this stage of the tournament for the first time in their history is a home clash with a fellow step four side and the Isthmian North Division league leaders.

The Jammeers are have made an unbeaten start to the campaign, and sit top of the tree with six wins from six.

They beat Chertsey Town 6-1 on Saturday to reach this stage, which is also the furthest they have ever gone in the FA Cup.

Royston set up the tie with a 2-1 home win over Beaconsfield on Saturday, and boss Steve Castle will be pleased to be at Garden Walk once again.

When asked who he wanted to face in the next round after Saturday's win, he said: "I, like everyone else, want to progress so I guess a home tie against similar opposition,

"But then for us to draw to take on a higher level team home or away would be a great challenge as well."

The tie will take place over the weekend of Saturday, October 19.

