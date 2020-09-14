Royston land another home draw after six of the best against Newmarket Town

Spyros Mentis was among the scorers as Royston Town beat Newmarket Town in the FA Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO Danny Loo Photography 2017

Royston Town will start their FA Cup campaign for 2020 at home following the draw for the first qualifying round.

The Crows will face Eastern Counties League Premier Division side Wroxham at Garden Walk on Tuesday, September 22.

The Yachtsmen were fifth when last season was voided and have started this year with a win.

Royston reached the fourth qualifying round last year, the furthest they have ever been in the competition before losing to Maldon & Tiptree.

The prize fund will give each winner £2,250 while the losing teams receive £750.

Their progression from the preliminary round was straight-forward enough and a personal triumph for new signing Jonny Edwards.

He bagged four on his competitive debut with another debutant, Isaac Galliford, also getting one in the 6-0 success over Newmarket Town.

Spyros Mentis scored the other in a match watched by 310.

And yet despite the victory and the result, manager Steve Castle wasn’t totally satisfied.

Speaking in his blog on the Crows’ website he said: “A 6-0 win was convincing but only when a stubborn Newmarket team run out of legs in the last half hour. For 44 minutes they were well and truly in the game.

“We scored early to give us a boost and I thought we could have then gone on and scored more in the first half but some poor play on our part and a couple of very good saves from the Newmarket goalkeeper kept it at 1-0 until right on half time.

“It was a strange half-time team talk in-as much as the boys knew they hadn’t done themselves justice but at the same time, they were 2-0 up, so not too bad.

“From our point of view, obviously we will take the result but especially upfront in the first hour we looked rusty.

“On the other hand, we looked good defensively, limiting our visitors to just one or two opportunities in the whole match.

“We are moving forward but this is just one week. We have a whole season in front of us and I’m sure there’s plenty of drama to be had throughout.

“I for one am glad we have got going competitively. It gives the lads an extra edge and that’s what has been missing.”

Royston start their Southern League Premier Division Central campaign at home to Banbury United on Saturday.