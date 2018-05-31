Advanced search

new

Dreams of Wembley over as valiant Crows exit FA Trophy

PUBLISHED: 11:25 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:52 17 March 2020

Royston manager Steve Castle. Picture: Danny Loo

Royston manager Steve Castle. Picture: Danny Loo

Danny Loo Photography 2018

Royston Town’s dream of reaching Wembley and the FA Trophy final is over as the Crows lost 2-1 in extra-time against Concord Rangers in the last-eight on Tuesday night.

Having beaten the likes of Boreham Wood, Chester City and Ebbsfleet United during their historic run to the quarter-finals, Steve Castle’s men would have been hoping to cause another upset to reach the last four and a tie against Halesowen Town.

The game went ahead at Thames Road after Saturday’s postponement, and it was the home side who took the lead on 35 minutes thanks to Jon Nouble’s strike.

Royston had the perfect chance to draw level just two minutes later as they were awarded a penalty, but Matt Bateman saw his spot-kick saved by Chris Haigh.

The visitors did find an equaliser on 54 minutes as Luke Warner-Eley drove home from range and the tie then went to extra-time to decide a winner.

With 93 minutes on the clock, Decarrey Musi Sheriff was introduced as a substitute and he netted with his first touch to send Concord Rangers through and break Royston hearts.

Crows captain Adam Murray was devastated by their last-eight exit, saying: “I’m absolutely gutted.

You may also want to watch:

“When dreams are so close but they get taken away just like that it hurts.

“I want to say a massive thank you to all you supporters that travelled down, we really appreciate it.”

Royston president Alan Barlow was also quick to thank supporters, adding: “The adventure is over, but the dream lives on.

“A massive thank you to all the players, management team and especially our supporters who were superb throughout.

“I’m exceptionally proud of what we have achieved so far and firmly believe that there is a whole lot more to come.”

Castle must pick his side up quickly after their FA Trophy heartbreak as attention now turns to Royston’s bid for promotion from the Southern League Premier Division Central.

The Crows sit third in the table just two points behind leaders Tamworth, and they are back in league action on Saturday when they welcome struggling St Ives Town to Garden Walk.

Royston do have the chance to pick up two trophies this season with the club still in the Herts Charity Cup.

They take on Hemel Hempstead Town on Tuesday in the last four, and they will be hoping to reach the final and lift the trophy.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Royston museum curator issued advice from police following tweets on destroying statues

Royston and District Museum's curator and manager Madeline Odent has been spoken to by police after tweeting about ways to destroy bronze statues. Picture: Archant

Teenage Royston artist wins national ‘Thank You NHS’ design competition

Rose's winning design, which will now be brought to life on a 45ft TES MacDonald lorry trailer. Picture: Ruth Fallowes

Johnson Matthey donates space to make ventilators in coronavirus crisis

Johnson Matthey in Royston. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Warning for Hertfordshire residents after scammers pose as NHS COVID–19 contact tracers

Herts police are warning the public after scammers are posing as NHS Contact Tracers to obtain personal information. Picture: Archant

Cambridge Rock Festival 2020 goes virtual with four-day online event

Fans at the Cambridge Rock Festival. You can watch a virtual version of the festival online this year. Picture: supplied by Cambridge Rock Festival

Most Read

Royston museum curator issued advice from police following tweets on destroying statues

Royston and District Museum's curator and manager Madeline Odent has been spoken to by police after tweeting about ways to destroy bronze statues. Picture: Archant

Teenage Royston artist wins national ‘Thank You NHS’ design competition

Rose's winning design, which will now be brought to life on a 45ft TES MacDonald lorry trailer. Picture: Ruth Fallowes

Johnson Matthey donates space to make ventilators in coronavirus crisis

Johnson Matthey in Royston. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Warning for Hertfordshire residents after scammers pose as NHS COVID–19 contact tracers

Herts police are warning the public after scammers are posing as NHS Contact Tracers to obtain personal information. Picture: Archant

Cambridge Rock Festival 2020 goes virtual with four-day online event

Fans at the Cambridge Rock Festival. You can watch a virtual version of the festival online this year. Picture: supplied by Cambridge Rock Festival

Latest from the Royston Crow

Public toilets set to reopen in Hitchin and Royston as lockdown eases

Public toilets in Hitchin and Royston are set to re-open next week as lockdown measures are eased in Hertfordshire. Picture: NHDC

Herts County Council’s PPE bill tops £1.9 million for month of April

Hertfordshire County Council spent almost £2m on PPE during April. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA

Hertfordshire political leaders release joint statement on Black Lives Matter movement

Political leaders across Hertfordshire have addressed the Black Lives Matter movement in a joint statement. Picture:: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Campaigners continue fight to save 400-year-old former pub in Reed

Campaigners are fighting to save The Cabinet at Reed from development. Picture: Bianca Wild

Is your lockdown ambition to retire early?

Many have resolved to retire early once the lockdown finishes , says Peter Sharkey. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24