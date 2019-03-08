new

Castle wants fit and firing Crows squad as new season looms large at Garden Walk

Royston Town manager Steve Castle on the touchline in the game between Royston Town v Biggleswade Town at Garden Walk, Royston, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Royston Town boss Steve Castle is hoping the fitness issues that plagued his squad last season are behind them, as the new Southern League Premier Central Division campaign looms.

Despite putting together a number of good results in 2018/19, the Crows struggled in November, January and towards the back end of the season, seeing them finish nine points off the play-off places.

Speaking to the club's official website, Castle is hoping his squad will stay fit for the 2019/20 campaign.

"Last season was a really strange one in as much as when we had nearly everyone fit, we more than competed and at one stage we were the closest rivals to Kettering Town. But, injuries plagued us.

"I remember one match against Needham Market where we had three injuries in one half - all of them serious.

"I can't remember a single lad who avoided being injured at some stage in the campaign, some lads even had more than one injury. It was a nightmare.

"My hopes for the coming season is to be injury free.

"No, seriously, to once again compete, win more games, especially at home, score more goals especially from set plays.

"We want to play in a manner that is positive but also pleasing on the eye."

Castle's squad will be boosted by a number of familiar faces, with Adam Murray deciding to stay at the club despite National League interest, while Scott Bridges is back at Garden Walk after a year away with Hayes & Yeading.

The Royston boss was full of praise for both players, saying: "Muz is a legend. We're all so happy that he has decided to stay with us.

"He must have been very tempted to move on to a higher ranked team, but the fact he wants to stay here speaks volumes of the man.

"Scott is another great lad. He not only knows how to play the midfield role, but adds goals to his game.

"Surprisingly, Hayes & Yeading played him deeper, which he can do, but to have the ability to score goals from midfield is a huge asset."

Brandon Adams and Ed Asafu-Adjaye have also been added to the squad, while Castle wants to keep hold of promising young full-back Joe Newton.