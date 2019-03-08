Steve Castle wanting even more from Royston Town in spite of seven-star FA Cup showing

Royston Town manager Steve Castle felt his side should have done better despite a seven-goal showing in the FA Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Royston Town's reward for a star showing against Rothwell Corinthians in the FA Cup is a trip to another side two divisions lower than themselves.

They will go to Balham on September 21 to face a side that was only formed in 2011 to aid junior club Balham Blazers.

The Combined Counties Premier Division outfit play their home games at Colliers Wood United's Wibbandune Sports Ground in Wimbledon and are enjoying their best run in the grand old competition.

They sit sixth in their league too but Royston are having a fairly decent season themselves.

And they were in ruthless mode on Saturday as they thumped their Northamptonshire visitors 7-2.

Manager Steve Castle though is an extremely-hard taskmaster and believed they could and should have done much better.

Speaking on the club's website he said: "A win is a win, that's what they say, don't they? And not only a win but an extremely convincing one score-wise.

"But I honestly think that as a team we didn't actually play well.

"Yes, the finishing was excellent and full plaudits for that but I've asked the boys to look at the game again via our filming and look at how many times we gave the ball away or didn't do anything productive when we should have done.

"This may seem a harsh assessment but I can only tell you how both Chris [Watters] and I felt after the match.

"It's probably because they have set themselves such high standards thus far that when it just doesn't happen for them, then we need to address it, even after a resounding result like the one we have just had.

"What I can say about the group is that they are an honest bunch and they generally saw where we were coming from.

"But we are in the results business and that's what we got so it's all good."

Brandon Adams led the way with a hat-trick although Matt Bateman chipped in with two and there was one each for both Adam Murray and Claudio Ofosu.

They had taken a 3-0 lead by the interval and had made it five before Rothwell got one back through Adefolarin Ademidum from the penalty spot.

Rothwell's second came from Nathan Bobowicz on 90 minutes but the last word was Murray's as he nodded home a Joe Newton free-kick.

It's back to Southern League Premier Division Central action on Saturday for Royston when the third-placed Crows travel to the side directly below them in the table, AFC Rushden & Diamonds.