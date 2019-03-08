Gritty Royston Town delight manager Steve Castle with Rushall Olympic win

Gus Scott-Morriss got the first goal for Royston Town against Rushall Olympic. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Royston Town showed their "gritty" side as they shot up to second in the Southern League Premier Division Central table with a 2-1 win at home to leaders Rushall Olympic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They had to do it the hard way after falling behind to an eighth-minute strike from Jonathan Letford.

But goals from Gus Scott-Morriss eight minutes later and Matt Bateman, right at the start of the second half, means the Crows are now only behind their Walsall-based visitors on goal difference.

Royston manager Steve Castle says the win has left a very "happy camp" inside the Garden Walk dressing room.

Speaking to the club website he said: "It was a victory that wasn't full of free-flowing football but we showed our gritty side to get a result when we weren't firing on all cylinders.

"For me it was very pleasing that the team stayed together, kept plugging away and showed plenty of character to eventually get the win.

"As a coaching team, the general feeling was that we weren't expressive enough, we were a little too safe on the ball.

"Although it did improve and more chances were created we still felt at half-time that there were parts of our game that were not quite happening.

"But what a reaction in the second half. We will play better this season and maybe not get a result but as I've said before these boys are a determined group.

"They can't hit the heights all the time but if they can keep their togetherness and superb team spirit that is currently being shown then we can go far."

Royston have a fairly lengthy injury list at the moment with a number of the side carrying knocks.

Suspensions and unavailability are also causing problems with the latter costing the Crows the services of Joe Welch in goal.

However, Castle was delighted to be able to call on Harry Smart to cover.

He said: "At the end of last season, Harry made the choice of trying to get regular first-team football elsewhere.

"I don't think things quite worked out how he wanted and when I had an option on what to do in regards to cover for Joe, I dropped Harry a cheeky text and got a massively positive text back.

"It's great for us to have such a good goalkeeper back but not only that, he is a great lad as well."