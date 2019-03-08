new

Biggleswade Town 0-5 Royston Town: Five-star Crows make statement of intent by thumping Waders

Adam Murray. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2017

Royston Town laid down a maker to the rest of the Southern League Premier Division Central as they smashed Biggleswade Town 5-0 at Langford Road on Tuesday night.

Brandon Adams got the opener with just 10 minutes gone after he latched onto Claudio Ofosu's pass.

The lead was doubled when Liam McDevitt put through his own net from a Gus Scott-Morriss cross on 22 minutes, with the Crows running riot.

It was 3-0 just eight minutes later after some shocking defending from the home side as a clearance hit Adams before finding the net.

3-0 became 4-0 soon after when Adam Murray headed in on 33 minutes as Royston all but wrapped up the victory before half-time.

They weren't done there though as Ofosu got his first goal for the club on 52 minutes with the effort of the night, beating three defenders after cutting inside before smashing home to cap off a superb display by Steve Castle's side.

The result puts the Crows top of the league after two games with an impressive goal difference of plus eight, while they are also yet to concede.