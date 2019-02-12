Back-to-back​ wins for Royston Town after fine double from Vance Bola at Needham Market

Vance Bola scored twice for Royston Town in the victory over Needham Market. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A double from Vance Bola gave Royston Town a 2-0 win away to Needham Market and their first back-to-back Southern Premier League wins in three months.

You have to go back to October to find that sequence, a 5-0 success at home to St Neots Town and a 2-0 win at Banbury United four days later.

And the confidence built up from the victory over the same Oxfordshire side just a week ago was obvious as the Crows claimed a well-deserved win in Suffolk.

The visitors to Bloomfields were quickly out of the traps and were rewarded in just the third minute with the opening goal.

Luke Knight lobbed a high ball forward that looked to be a straight-forward tussle between Bola and home centre-half Keiran Morphew.

Unfortunately for the home skipper he lost his footing and Bola seized on the chance to fire a low shot beyond Jake Jessop.

Royston continued to probe, with Scott Thomas and Knight in midfield holding the upper hand on their opposing counterparts, but clear chances were proving hard to come by and the sides reached the interval with Royston holding on to their 1-0 lead.

The second half continued along in the same vein, with the Crows looking to be in control but needing a second goal to confirm the three points.

And probably as expected the Marketmen were starting to become more of a threat as they recorded their first shot on target in the 60th minute, although it was a comfortable take for Joe Welch from Jamie Griffiths’ effort.

But it did spark the best passage of play from the hosts as Luke Ingram saw a shot well blocked by the talented Joe Newton at the expense of a corner.

From that Welch was required to make an excellent save to prevent Ingram’s near-post header sneaking in.

And a further chance fell to Adam Mills but fortunately for Royston the winger’s shot went wide.

But just as Needham were getting on top, the wind was taken out of their sails in the 67th minute as Royston scored the decisive second goal.

Rohdell Gordon and Eren Kinali were both forced wide but when the ball came back in to the middle, Bola cut inside his marker and drilled a low effort just inside the post.

From there Royston took full control with the home side’s only chance of note saved by Welch, who claimed another clean sheet in the process.

Royston host Coalville Town at Garden Walk on Saturday.