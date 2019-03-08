Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Awards night celebrates all of Royston Town's senior teams

PUBLISHED: 14:38 26 May 2019

Royston Town's Adam Murray. Picture: DANNY LOO

Royston Town's Adam Murray. Picture: DANNY LOO

Danny Loo Photography 2017

All of Royston Town Football club's senior teams got together for a glittering awards night.

Daniel Brathwaite of Royston Town. Picture: DANNY LOODaniel Brathwaite of Royston Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Adam Murray was manager Steve Castle's player of the year while Daniel Brathwaite won the players' player.

Joe Welch was the winner of the president's award and Noah Costin's 31 goals made him the golden boot winner.

Jack Dickerson meanwhile was on the stage the most as he claimed the players' player and the manager's player for the reserves as well as the U18s players' player.

Ollie Charlesworth and Fran Shilton were the other winners in the U18s while Ben Dolman took the reserves' young player.

Joe Welch makes a diving save for Royston Town. Picture: DANNY LOOJoe Welch makes a diving save for Royston Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

For the ladies' Charlotte South was the manager's player, Hayley Eldred was the players' player and Katie Seymour the clubman of the year.

The development squad's winners were Lydia Webb (manager's player), Abby Laughlin (players' player) and Issy Ryan (most improved).

Most Read

Motorbike rider dies after A505 crash near Fowlmere

A man has died after a crash involving a car and a motorbike near Fowlmere. Picture: Archant

A505 closed after crash near Royston

The A505 near Royston has been closed after a crash this morning.

Barley teen set for charity fundraisers inspired by mental health journey

Cisco Higgins is holding a vintage tea party and taking part in a 350-mile charity bike ride in aid of mental health charity Mind. Picture: DANNY LOO

Melbourn care home reopens after £600,000 revamp

Chairman of South Cambs District Council Douglas de Lacey with home manager Loreta Moss at the opening of Southwell Court in Melbourn. Picture: Black Swan Care Group

Full steam ahead at Bassingbourn fundraising weekend

Abigail Edwins, three, takes control of the family’s replica 6” gauge Foden C Type steam wagon. Picture: Clive Porter

Most Read

Motorbike rider dies after A505 crash near Fowlmere

A man has died after a crash involving a car and a motorbike near Fowlmere. Picture: Archant

A505 closed after crash near Royston

The A505 near Royston has been closed after a crash this morning.

Barley teen set for charity fundraisers inspired by mental health journey

Cisco Higgins is holding a vintage tea party and taking part in a 350-mile charity bike ride in aid of mental health charity Mind. Picture: DANNY LOO

Melbourn care home reopens after £600,000 revamp

Chairman of South Cambs District Council Douglas de Lacey with home manager Loreta Moss at the opening of Southwell Court in Melbourn. Picture: Black Swan Care Group

Full steam ahead at Bassingbourn fundraising weekend

Abigail Edwins, three, takes control of the family’s replica 6” gauge Foden C Type steam wagon. Picture: Clive Porter

Latest from the Royston Crow

Awards night celebrates all of Royston Town’s senior teams

Royston Town's Adam Murray. Picture: DANNY LOO

Fewer than two in five North Herts voters turned up for last EU election

The turnout for the last European election was 37 per cent in North Herts. Picture: Stefan Rousseau - PA Wire/PA Images

Herts crime commissioner calls for law changes surrounding knife and violent crime

Hertfordshire PCC David Lloyd. Picture: Gene Weatherley

Motorbike rider dies after A505 crash near Fowlmere

A man has died after a crash involving a car and a motorbike near Fowlmere. Picture: Archant

Things to do in Hertfordshire this Spring May Bank Holiday weekend

Show jumping display at the Herts County Show. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists