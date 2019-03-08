Awards night celebrates all of Royston Town's senior teams

Royston Town's Adam Murray. Picture: DANNY LOO Danny Loo Photography 2017

All of Royston Town Football club's senior teams got together for a glittering awards night.

Daniel Brathwaite of Royston Town. Picture: DANNY LOO Daniel Brathwaite of Royston Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Adam Murray was manager Steve Castle's player of the year while Daniel Brathwaite won the players' player.

Joe Welch was the winner of the president's award and Noah Costin's 31 goals made him the golden boot winner.

Jack Dickerson meanwhile was on the stage the most as he claimed the players' player and the manager's player for the reserves as well as the U18s players' player.

Ollie Charlesworth and Fran Shilton were the other winners in the U18s while Ben Dolman took the reserves' young player.

Joe Welch makes a diving save for Royston Town. Picture: DANNY LOO Joe Welch makes a diving save for Royston Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

For the ladies' Charlotte South was the manager's player, Hayley Eldred was the players' player and Katie Seymour the clubman of the year.

The development squad's winners were Lydia Webb (manager's player), Abby Laughlin (players' player) and Issy Ryan (most improved).