Positive vibes at Royston as Crows​ make play-off position

Adam Murray got the winner for Royston Town at Lowestoft. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Steve Castle is encouraging the positives at Garden Walk after a four-point haul over the bank holiday weekend pushed Royston Town back into the play-off picture.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Adam Murray's 74th-minute goal at Lowestoft Town on Monday was enough to give them a 1-0 win, a result which came two days after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to 10-man Coalville Town.

And while it may still be early days the Crows' boss is delighted with 10 points from the first five Southern League Premier Division Central matches.

Speaking on the club website he said: "It's still very early days in the campaign but with us already in double figures then we can be reasonably pleased with our efforts so far.

"Could have it been better? It should have. The Coalville match was a missed opportunity to get maximum points but we learned from it so it's ok.

"As a coaching staff, we will look to minimise any negative elements and encourage our positive ones.

"I do believe that these next six weeks will be very important for our season.

"Here's hoping that with us keeping our injuries to a minimum and our general skill levels high that we can do more than just compete at the higher end of the table."

Castle felt Royston not only controlled the majority of the game but should have won by more.

But he refused to criticise the front line saying they "have excellent finishing qualities and I'm sure they are as frustrated as we all are.

"But they will score goals between them for sure and their general attitude since coming here has been superb."

The game at home to Coalville saw Matt Bateman score in the first half only for Kairo Mitchell to equalise after the break.

Six minutes later the visitors were reduced to 10 men but strangely that seemed to end the Royston momentum with Castle believing it was two points dropped.

He said: "We should have doubled our lead by half-time but for some strange reason we didn't finish the game off.

"It's a bad habit that we seem to have picked up at home and it's one that we need to get out of quickly."

Royston have been handed a home tie after the first qualifying round of the FA Cup was drawn.

The Crows will host Rothwell Corinthians, who play in the United Counties League Premier Division, two divisions below Royston.